Precambrian Geology of the USSR, Volume 9

Foreword (D.V. Rundqvist and F.P Mitrofanov).Introduction (D.V. Rundqvist and V.Ya. Khiltova). References. Part I. Precambrian of the East European Craton. Introduction: History of research and tectonic structure (V.Ya. Khiltova and A.N. Berkovsky). 1. The Eastern Baltic Shield. The Kola province (A.B. Vrevsky). The Karelian province (S.B. Lobach-Zhuchenko). The Belomoride belt (K.A. Shurkin). The Ladoga belt (V.A. Glebovitsky). 2. The Ukranian Shield (V.B. Dagelaysky). The West Ukranian region: the Volyn-Podolsk province. Central Ukranian province. The Azov Archaean granulite-greenstone terrain. 3. The Russian Platform (A.K. Zapolnov). Crystalline basement. Precambrian of the platform cover. 4. Major Features of Precambrian Metallogeny (D.V. Rundqvist and Yu.M. Sokolov). References.

Part II. Precambrian of the Siberian Craton. Introduction. History of research and tectonic structure (V. Ya. Khiltova and L.Ye. Shustova). 1. The Anabar Shield (S.I. Turchenko). 2. The Aldan Shield. The Aldan granite-gneiss terrain (V.L. Dook, R.I. Milkevich and G.M. Drugova). The Olyokma (G.M. Drugova, V.L. Dook and A.V. Sochava). The Batomga granite-greenstone terrain (G.M. Drugova, V.L. Dook and A.V. Sochava). 3. The Dzhugdzhur-Stanovoy province (N.I. Moskovchenko). 4. Basement Highs Around Craton Margins. The Kan-Pre-Sayan terrain (V.Ya. Khiltova). The Baikal-Patom Highlands (S.I.Turchenko and Yu.M. Sokolov). 5. Precambrian of the Cover (A.K. Zapolnov). 6. Major Features of Precambrian Metallogeny (D.V. Rundqvist and Yu.M. Sokolov). References. Part III. Precambrian in Younger Fold Belts. (F.P. Mitrofanov and I.K. Kozakov). Urals-Mongolian belt. Mongolia-Okhotsk province. Pacific belt. Mediterranean belt. Crustal evolution. References. Conclusions. Crustal evolution in the Precambrian (D.V. Rundqvist, V.Ya. Khiltova, A.K. Zapolnov, R.Z. Levkovsky and A.V. Sochava). Subject Index.