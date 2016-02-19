Precambrian Geology of the USSR, Volume 9
Table of Contents
Foreword (D.V. Rundqvist and F.P Mitrofanov).Introduction (D.V. Rundqvist and V.Ya. Khiltova). References. Part I. Precambrian of the East European Craton. Introduction: History of research and tectonic structure (V.Ya. Khiltova and A.N. Berkovsky). 1. The Eastern Baltic Shield. The Kola province (A.B. Vrevsky). The Karelian province (S.B. Lobach-Zhuchenko). The Belomoride belt (K.A. Shurkin). The Ladoga belt (V.A. Glebovitsky). 2. The Ukranian Shield (V.B. Dagelaysky). The West Ukranian region: the Volyn-Podolsk province. Central Ukranian province. The Azov Archaean granulite-greenstone terrain. 3. The Russian Platform (A.K. Zapolnov). Crystalline basement. Precambrian of the platform cover. 4. Major Features of Precambrian Metallogeny (D.V. Rundqvist and Yu.M. Sokolov). References.
Part II. Precambrian of the Siberian Craton. Introduction. History of research and tectonic structure (V. Ya. Khiltova and L.Ye. Shustova). 1. The Anabar Shield (S.I. Turchenko). 2. The Aldan Shield. The Aldan granite-gneiss terrain (V.L. Dook, R.I. Milkevich and G.M. Drugova). The Olyokma (G.M. Drugova, V.L. Dook and A.V. Sochava). The Batomga granite-greenstone terrain (G.M. Drugova, V.L. Dook and A.V. Sochava). 3. The Dzhugdzhur-Stanovoy province (N.I. Moskovchenko). 4. Basement Highs Around Craton Margins. The Kan-Pre-Sayan terrain (V.Ya. Khiltova). The Baikal-Patom Highlands (S.I.Turchenko and Yu.M. Sokolov). 5. Precambrian of the Cover (A.K. Zapolnov). 6. Major Features of Precambrian Metallogeny (D.V. Rundqvist and Yu.M. Sokolov). References. Part III. Precambrian in Younger Fold Belts. (F.P. Mitrofanov and I.K. Kozakov). Urals-Mongolian belt. Mongolia-Okhotsk province. Pacific belt. Mediterranean belt. Crustal evolution. References. Conclusions. Crustal evolution in the Precambrian (D.V. Rundqvist, V.Ya. Khiltova, A.K. Zapolnov, R.Z. Levkovsky and A.V. Sochava). Subject Index.
Description
This volume draws together and generalises new geological, geochronological, petrological and geophysical material for the two fundamental continental geostructures within the USSR - ancient cratons and Phanerozoic fold belts. It provides a complete Precambrian history for each tectonic province or "geoblock", with emphasis on the early Precambrian as opposed to the late. The characteristics of lithological-structural complexes and their correlations are presented in detail. Analysis of the sedimentary, magmatic and metamorphic processes is provided, paying special attention to the sequence of their evolution and isotopic data. This work will be of interest to geologists concerned with the problems of structure and evolution of the Precambrian lithology.
Reviews
@qu:To conclude, this is a well presented book which synthesises an enormous amount of the data in a thorough yet concise manner. @source:Pageoph @qu:...the quality of the writing is very high. ...this is a well presented book which synthesises an enormous amount of the data in a thorough yet concise manner. ...I would recommend it to any geologist who seeks a comprehensive review of the lithostratigraphy of the Precambrian of the USSR. @source:Pure and Applied Geophysics
