Precambrian Evolution of the North China Craton
1st Edition
Description
The North China Craton is one of the oldest cratonic blocks in the world, containing rocks as old as 3.85 billion years. Focusing on Neoarchean mantle plumes and Paleoproterozoic plate tectonics, this book combines the results from modern geological research to provide you with a detailed synthesis of the geology, structure, and evolution of the North China Craton. It will be of value to anyone interested in the evolution of cratonic blocks and Precambrian geology as well as geoscientists interested in applying tectonic models to other cratonic blocks globally. This work will also be of interest to geologists concerned with the problems of structure and evolution of the Precambrian continents and supercontinents.
Key Features
- The first book to apply mantle plume and plate tectonics models to understanding the Neoarchean accretion and Paleoproterozoic amalgamation of a craton
- Features more than 75 geologic maps, illustrations, diagrams, and microphotographs depicting the progressive stages of the North China Craton’s Precambrian evolution
- Authored by one of the world’s foremost experts in cratonic evolution and mantle plume and plate tectonic modeling
Readership
Geoscientists
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1. Tectonic Subdivision of the North China Craton: An Outline
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Models for Tectonic Subdivision and Evolution
1.3 Summary
Chapter 2. Archean Geology of the Eastern Block
2.1 Introduction
2.2 A Hadean (>3.85 Ga) Crust in the Eastern Block
2.3 Eoarchean (3.85−3.6 Ga) Rocks
2.4 Paleoarchean (3.6−3.2 Ga) Rocks
2.5 Mesoarchean Crust (3.2−2.8 Ga) Rocks
2.6 Neoarchean (2.8−2.5 Ga) Rocks
2.7 Major Archean Geological Events and Their Nature
2.8 Tectonic Settings of Neoarchean Geological Events
Chapter 3. Archean Geology of The Western Block
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Archean Lithotectonic Units in the Western Block
3.3 Metamorphic Evolution
3.4 Major Geological Events and Their Tectonic Settings
Chapter 4. Paleoproterozoic Amalgamation of the North China Craton
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Khondalite Belt in the Western Block
4.3 Jiao-Liao-Ji Belt in the Eastern Block
4.4 Trans-North China Orogen: Final Amalgamation of the Western and Eastern Blocks
4.5 Summary
Chapter 5. Mesoproterozoic Accretion and Meso-Neoproterozoic Extension and Rifting of the North China Craton
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Mesoproterozoic Accretion on the Southern Margin of the NCC
5.3 Meso-Neoproterozoic Extension and Rifting of the NCC
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 204
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 15th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124076525
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124072275
About the Author
Guochun Zhao
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Assistant Professor, University of Hong Kong, China