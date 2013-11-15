Precambrian Evolution of the North China Craton - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124072275, 9780124076525

Precambrian Evolution of the North China Craton

1st Edition

Authors: Guochun Zhao
eBook ISBN: 9780124076525
Paperback ISBN: 9780124072275
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th November 2013
Page Count: 204
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
53.59
45.55
49.95
42.46
30.99
26.34
38.95
33.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
53.59
45.55
49.95
42.46
30.99
26.34
38.95
33.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The North China Craton is one of the oldest cratonic blocks in the world, containing rocks as old as 3.85 billion years. Focusing on Neoarchean mantle plumes and Paleoproterozoic plate tectonics, this book combines the results from modern geological research to provide you with a detailed synthesis of the geology, structure, and evolution of the North China Craton. It will be of value to anyone interested in the evolution of cratonic blocks and Precambrian geology as well as geoscientists interested in applying tectonic models to other cratonic blocks globally. This work will also be of interest to geologists concerned with the problems of structure and evolution of the Precambrian continents and supercontinents.

Key Features

  • The first book to apply mantle plume and plate tectonics models to understanding the Neoarchean accretion and Paleoproterozoic amalgamation of a craton
  • Features more than 75 geologic maps, illustrations, diagrams, and microphotographs depicting the progressive stages of the North China Craton’s Precambrian evolution
  • Authored by one of the world’s foremost experts in cratonic evolution and mantle plume and plate tectonic modeling

Readership

Geoscientists

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1. Tectonic Subdivision of the North China Craton: An Outline

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Models for Tectonic Subdivision and Evolution

1.3 Summary

Chapter 2. Archean Geology of the Eastern Block

2.1 Introduction

2.2 A Hadean (>3.85 Ga) Crust in the Eastern Block

2.3 Eoarchean (3.85−3.6 Ga) Rocks

2.4 Paleoarchean (3.6−3.2 Ga) Rocks

2.5 Mesoarchean Crust (3.2−2.8 Ga) Rocks

2.6 Neoarchean (2.8−2.5 Ga) Rocks

2.7 Major Archean Geological Events and Their Nature

2.8 Tectonic Settings of Neoarchean Geological Events

Chapter 3. Archean Geology of The Western Block

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Archean Lithotectonic Units in the Western Block

3.3 Metamorphic Evolution

3.4 Major Geological Events and Their Tectonic Settings

Chapter 4. Paleoproterozoic Amalgamation of the North China Craton

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Khondalite Belt in the Western Block

4.3 Jiao-Liao-Ji Belt in the Eastern Block

4.4 Trans-North China Orogen: Final Amalgamation of the Western and Eastern Blocks

4.5 Summary

Chapter 5. Mesoproterozoic Accretion and Meso-Neoproterozoic Extension and Rifting of the North China Craton

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Mesoproterozoic Accretion on the Southern Margin of the NCC

5.3 Meso-Neoproterozoic Extension and Rifting of the NCC

References

Details

No. of pages:
204
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780124076525
Paperback ISBN:
9780124072275

About the Author

Guochun Zhao

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Assistant Professor, University of Hong Kong, China

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.