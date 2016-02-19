Precambrian Continental Crust and its Economic Resources, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
B.P. Radhakrishna - An appreciation (H. Narian). Preface. Contributors. 1. Concepts and Models. Reflections on the Archaean (W.S. Fyfe). The Nature of the Orthopyroxene Isograd in Precambrian High-Grade Terrain (R.C. Newton). A Thermal Model for the Evolution of the Precambrian Singhbhum Iron Ore Basin of the Indian Shield (S. Bhattacharji, A.K. Saha). A New Look at the Archaean - Proterozoic Boundary Sediments and the Tectonic Setting Constraint (K.C. Condie, D.J. Wronkiewicz). Physico-Chemical Conditions of Metamorphism of the Ancient Fold Belt Complexes (V.V. Fed'kin). On Electrical Structure Beneath the South Indian Shield and its Thermotectonic Significance (U. Raval). 2. Archaean Cratons. Precambrian Crustal Evolution and Metallogeny of South Africa (C.R. Anhaeusser). Structural Styles in the Precambrian Metamorphic Terranes of Peninsular India: A Synthesis (K. Naha, D. Mukhopadhyay). Archaean Sedimentation, Canadian Shield (R.W. Ojakangas). Trace and Rare-Earth Element Geochemistry and Origin of the Closepet Granite, Dharwar Craton, India (V. Divakara Rao, P. Rama Rao, M.V. Subba Rao, P.K. Govil, R.U.M. Rao, J.N. Walsh, M. Thompson, G.R. Reddy). Comparison of Indian and Nubian-Arabian Shields (J.J.W. Rogers). Some Distinctive Trends in the Evolution of the Early Precambrian (Archaean) Dharwar Craton, South India (R. Srinivasan, S.M. Naqvi). Growth of the Precambrian Continental Crust - A Study of the Singhbhum Segment in the Eastern Indian Shield (M.K. Bose). 3. Precambrian Mobile Belts. Geochemistry of an Early Proterozoic Basic Granulite-Gneiss Suite and Petrogenetic Implications, Arunta Inlier, Central Australia (A.Y. Glikson, J. Foden). Evolution of the Precambrian Crust of the Aravalli Mountain Range (A.B. Roy). Metamorphic Evolution of Rocks from Rajasthan Craton, NW Indian Shield (R.S. Sharma). The Tectonic Setting of Mineralization in the Proterozoic Aravalli - Delhi Orogenic Belt, NW India (T.J. Sugden, M. Deb, B.F. Windley). On the Geology of Eastern Ghats of Orissa and Andhra Pradesh (P.K. Banerjee). The Anorthosite Complexes and Proterozoic Mobile Belt of Peninsular India: A Review (C. Leelanandam). 4. Precambrian Basins, Rifts and the Himalaya. Early Proterozoic Tectofacies in Eastern and Northern Finland (K. Laajoki). Carbon Isotope Variation in Cambrian-Proterozoic Rocks: A Case for Secular Global Trend (D.M. Banerjee). Middle Proterozoic Microfossils from Nauhatta Limestone (Lower Vindhayan), Rohtasgarh, India (B.S. Venkatachala, V.K. Yadav, M. Shukla). Precambrian Rifts and Associated Tectonics of Peninsular India (D.C. Mishra). Tectonic Evolution of the Proterozoic in the North China Platform (Sun Dazhong, Lu Songnain). The Precambrian Rocks of the Himalayas (K.S. Valdiya). 5. Economic Resources. The Nature and Occurrence of Mineralisation in the Early Precambrian Crust of Zimbabwe (J.F. Wilson, T.H.C. Nutt). Mineral Occurrences in the 3.6 Ga Old Isua Supracrustal Belt, West Greenland (P.W.U. Appel). Early Evolution of Life and Economic Mineral and Hydrocarbon Resources (M. Schidlowski). Isotopic Constitution of Sulfur in the Conformable Base Metal Sulfide Deposits in the Proterozoic Aravalli - Delhi Orogenic Belt, NW India (M. Deb). Lithium Pegmatites of Amareshwar, Raichur District, Karnataka (T.C. Devaraju, N. Rajshekar, C. Srikantappa, S.D. Khanadali, G. Subba Rao).
Description
Since 1964, the time when the Upper Mantle Project was started, the Precambrian continental crust has been studied in considerable detail in many areas. Multidisciplinary studies, using modern tools and techniques have resulted in increasing levels of accuracy. The Precambrian continental crust has been subjected to several thermal events and multiple episodes of deformation. These events have obliterated the scenario produced by early events and present-day efforts are directed towards evaluating the cause-effect processes of each event. How far back the known geological processes of the Phanerozoic can be extended into the Precambrian is one of the main questions. The present volume provides data and interpretations which will help in formulating the answer to some of these questions.
The book contains 30 contributions resulting from researches on almost all the important Precambrian terranes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 668
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1990
- Published:
- 6th September 1990
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080869070
Reviews
@from:D.R. Hunter @qu:... the book is recommended to students of the Precambrian for it provides up-to-date information on the Indian subcontinent as well as comprehensive references to literature to enable interested readers to delve deeper into the complexities of the Precambrian geology of India. @source:Precambrian Research @qu:...a solid contribution to the understanding of Precambrian geology and crustal processes, and it provides a very useful window into various Precambrian studies in India. @source:Chemical Geology @qu:...the volume provides an interesting collection of informative papers and important insight into current thinking on major topics in Precambrian geology. @source:Tectonophysics
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
S.M. Naqvi Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, India