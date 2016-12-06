Pre-Expanded Perforator Flaps, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 44-1

This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Drs. Lee L.Q. Pu and Chunmei Wang, is devoted to Pre-Expanded Perforator Flaps. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Contemporary Concepts of Perforator Flaps; Pre-Expanded Perforator Flaps: An Overview (Concept, Anatomic Study, Development, Clinical Application); Imaging Studies for Perforator Flaps (Pre-Operative Planning and Flap Design); Pre-Expanded Super-Thin Skin Perforator Flaps; Pre-Expanded Transverse Cervical Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Internal Mammary Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Intercostal Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Thoracodorsal Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Paraumbilical Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Supraclavicular Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Free Perforator Flaps (IMAP, ICAP, LCFAP, TDAP, LAP); Pre-Expanded Perforator Flap for Total Nasal Resurfacing; Pre-Expanded, Pre-Fabricated Perforator Flap for Total Facial Resurfacing; Pre-Expanded, Pre-Fabricated Perforator Flap for Total Hand Resurfacing; and Future Perspective of Pre-Expanded Perforator Flaps (Theory, Clinical Application).