Pre-Expanded Perforator Flaps, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 44-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Drs. Lee L.Q. Pu and Chunmei Wang, is devoted to Pre-Expanded Perforator Flaps. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Contemporary Concepts of Perforator Flaps; Pre-Expanded Perforator Flaps: An Overview (Concept, Anatomic Study, Development, Clinical Application); Imaging Studies for Perforator Flaps (Pre-Operative Planning and Flap Design); Pre-Expanded Super-Thin Skin Perforator Flaps; Pre-Expanded Transverse Cervical Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Internal Mammary Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Intercostal Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Thoracodorsal Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Paraumbilical Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Supraclavicular Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Free Perforator Flaps (IMAP, ICAP, LCFAP, TDAP, LAP); Pre-Expanded Perforator Flap for Total Nasal Resurfacing; Pre-Expanded, Pre-Fabricated Perforator Flap for Total Facial Resurfacing; Pre-Expanded, Pre-Fabricated Perforator Flap for Total Hand Resurfacing; and Future Perspective of Pre-Expanded Perforator Flaps (Theory, Clinical Application).
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 6th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323482882
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323482684
About the Authors
Lee Pu Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of California, Davis, UC Davis Medical Center
Chunmei Wang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dongguan Kanghua Hospital