Pre-Expanded Perforator Flaps, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323482684, 9780323482882

Pre-Expanded Perforator Flaps, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 44-1

1st Edition

Authors: Lee Pu Chunmei Wang
eBook ISBN: 9780323482882
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323482684
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th December 2016
Description

This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Drs. Lee L.Q. Pu and Chunmei Wang, is devoted to Pre-Expanded Perforator Flaps. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Contemporary Concepts of Perforator Flaps; Pre-Expanded Perforator Flaps: An Overview (Concept, Anatomic Study, Development, Clinical Application); Imaging Studies for Perforator Flaps (Pre-Operative Planning and Flap Design); Pre-Expanded Super-Thin Skin Perforator Flaps; Pre-Expanded Transverse Cervical Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Internal Mammary Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Intercostal Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Thoracodorsal Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Paraumbilical Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Supraclavicular Perforator Flap; Pre-Expanded Free Perforator Flaps (IMAP, ICAP, LCFAP, TDAP, LAP); Pre-Expanded Perforator Flap for Total Nasal Resurfacing; Pre-Expanded, Pre-Fabricated Perforator Flap for Total Facial Resurfacing; Pre-Expanded, Pre-Fabricated Perforator Flap for Total Hand Resurfacing; and Future Perspective of Pre-Expanded Perforator Flaps (Theory, Clinical Application).

About the Authors

Lee Pu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, University of California, Davis, UC Davis Medical Center

Chunmei Wang Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dongguan Kanghua Hospital

