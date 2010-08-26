Practices in Children's Nursing Text and Evolve eBooks Package - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702044663

Practices in Children's Nursing Text and Evolve eBooks Package

3rd Edition

Guidelines for Hospital and Community

Editors: Ethel Trigg Toby Mohammed
Book ISBN: 9780702044663
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 26th August 2010
Page Count: 520
Description

The skills required by children’s nurses are many and varied, and are undertaken in a variety of settings. This book provides a clinical manual of common practices. Each practice is research-based and presented in a common format which covers: Objectives, Rationale, Factors to note, Guidelines, Positioning, Equipment, Method, Special observations and possible complications, and References and further reading. The guidelines have been written specifically for children’s nursing by contributors from well-known children’s units. They are not simply adaptations from adult practices and therefore recognise the unique differences between adult and children’s nursing. The introductory section covers common concepts and infection control. There are also appendices on the use of play as a distraction, and on complementary therapies.

Key Features

  • The common format of each practice makes the book easy to use and refer to in a clinical setting.

  • Each practice is based on the latest research to ensure it is evidence-based and up to date

  • Introductory chapters cover issues common to all practices to make the book easier to use.

  • The appendix on play reinforces its common usage as a distraction technique

  • A chapter on complementary therapies explains these as they are becoming more widespread

  • All practices have been reviewed by regional centres to avoid parochialism

Details

No. of pages:
520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Book ISBN:
9780702044663

About the Editor

Ethel Trigg

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Continuing Healthcare, Sussex Downs and Weald Primary Care Trust, Sussex, UK

Toby Mohammed

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Practice Development (Acute Services Division), RPDU, Yorkhill Site, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Glasgow, UK

