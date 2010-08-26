Practices in Children's Nursing Text and Evolve eBooks Package

The skills required by children’s nurses are many and varied, and are undertaken in a variety of settings. This book provides a clinical manual of common practices. Each practice is research-based and presented in a common format which covers: Objectives, Rationale, Factors to note, Guidelines, Positioning, Equipment, Method, Special observations and possible complications, and References and further reading. The guidelines have been written specifically for children’s nursing by contributors from well-known children’s units. They are not simply adaptations from adult practices and therefore recognise the unique differences between adult and children’s nursing. The introductory section covers common concepts and infection control. There are also appendices on the use of play as a distraction, and on complementary therapies.