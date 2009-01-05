Practice OSCEs in Obstetrics & Gynaecology

OSCE examinations are compulsory for Medical students and specialist trainees. The student is led through a clinical scenario and then assessed on examination, history taking, investigation, diagnosis and management. Some students are able to practice OSCEs with a teacher acting as the patient, however not all candidates have equal/sufficient access to teachers as such a resource. This often leads to examination candidates not being prepared for the OSCE exam format, performing poorly compared with written paper examinations. The proposed book will cover an approach to passing the OSCE as well as 60 practice questions. Each case will have a sample marking scheme. After the marking scheme there will be a discussion and key points/pitfalls section