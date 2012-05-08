Practice of Clinical Echocardiography - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437727654, 9780323248204

Practice of Clinical Echocardiography

4th Edition

Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print

Editors: Catherine Otto
eBook ISBN: 9780323248204
eBook ISBN: 9781455733798
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th May 2012
Page Count: 960
Description

In Practice of Clinical Echocardiography, world-renowned authority Dr. Catherine M. Otto offers expert guidance on interpreting echocardiographic images and Doppler flow data and applying your findings to your daily clinical decision making. This medical reference book keeps you current on the latest advances and techniques, so you can implement the best possible approaches with your patients!

Key Features

  • Master the challenging practice of echocardiography through clear explanations of advanced concepts..

  • Reinforce your learning with a visually rich reference that includes abundant figures and tables to supplement the text.

  • Utilize the most promising approaches for your patients with coverage of all echocardiography modalities, including contrast and 3-D echocardiography.

  • Zero in on the critically important information and get a quick summary for review thanks to key points at the end of each chapter and a disease-oriented assessment of echocardiographic data.

Table of Contents

Part 1. ADVANCED ECHOCARDIOGRAPHIC TECHNIQUES

  1. Transesophageal echocardiography

  2. Monitoring Ventricular Function in the Operating Room: Impact on Clinical Outcome
  3. Contrast Ultrasound Imaging: Technical Aspects and Clinical Applications 
  4. Three-Dimensional Echocardiography

  5. Echocardiographic guidance of structural heart disease interventions

  6. Intracardiac Echocardiography

  7. Intravascular ultrasound: Principles, histologic correlation and clinical applications

  8. Hand held echocardiography

    9. Part 2. THE LEFT VENTRICLE

  9. Quantitative evaluation of left ventricular structure, wall stress, and systolic function.

  10. Myocardial mechanics: Velocity, strain, strain-rate, cardiac synchrony, and twist

  11. Assessment of diastolic function by echocardiography

  12. Digital image processing and  automated image analysis in echocardiography 

    13.  Part 3. ISCHEMIC HEART DISEASE

  13. The role of echocardiographic evaluation in patients presenting with acute chest pain to the emergency department.

  14. Echocardiography in the coronary care unit: Management of acute myocardial infarction, detection of complications and prognostic implications.

  15. Exercise echocardiography
  16. Stress echocardiography with nonexercise techniques: Principles, protocols, interpretation, and clinical applications

    17.

  17. Echocardiographic Evaluation of Coronary Blood Flow: Approaches and Clinical Applications

    18. Part 4. VALVULAR HEART DISEASE

  18. Mitral valve anatomy, quantification of mitral regurgitation, and timing of surgical intervention for mitral regurgitation

    19.

  19. Intraoperative echocardiography in surgical and transcatheter mitral valve repair

  20. Aortic valve regurgitation: quantitation of disease severity and timing of surgical intervention.

  21. Echocardiography in the patient undergoing catheter balloon mitral valvotomy: patient selection, hemodynamic results, complications and long-term outcome.

  22. Clinical decision-making in patients with infective endocarditis: the role of echocardiography

  23. Aortic stenosis: Disease severity, progression, timing of intervention, and role in monitoring transcatheter valve implantation.

  24. Fluid dynamics of prosthetic valves.

  25. Echocardiographic recognition and quantitation of prosthetic valve dysfunction.

    26. Part 5. CARDIOMYOPATHIES AND PERICARDIAL DISEASE

  26. Doppler echocardiography in heart failure and cardiac resynchronization

  27. Echocardiography in the evaluation and management of patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

  28. Restrictive cardiomyopathy: diagnosis and prognostic implications.

  29. Pericardial Disease

  30. Cardiac transplantation: pre and post transplant evaluation.

  31. Cardiac assist devices: normal findings, device failure and weaning parameters.

    32. Part 6. THE RIGHT HEART

  32. Right ventricular anatomy, function and echocardiographic evaluation

  33. Echocardiographic evaluation of the patient with pulmonary hypertension

  34. Right sided valve disease

    35. Part 7. THE PREGNANT PATIENT

  35. The role of echocardiography in the diagnosis and management of heart disease in pregnancy

    36. Part 8. VASCULAR AND SYSTEMIC DISEASES

  36. Aortic dissection and trauma: Value and limitations of echocardiography.

  37. Echocardiographic findings in systemic diseases characterized by immune-mediated injury.

  38. Echocardiography in the evaluation of cardiac disease resulting from endocrinopathies, renal, disease, obesity and nutritional deficiencies.

  39. Echocardiography in patients with inherited connective tissue disorders

  40. Aging changes seen on echocardiography.

  41. Echocardiographic evaluation of the patient with a systemic embolic event
  42. The role of chocardiography in atrial fibrillation and flutter 

    43. Part 9. ADULT CONGENITAL HEART DISEASE AND CARDIAC TUMORS

  43. General echocardiographic approach to the adult with suspected congenital heart disease.

  44. Echocardiographic evaluation of the adult with unoperated congenital heart disease
  45. Echocardiographic evaluation of the adult with post-operative congenital heart disease.

  46. Cardiac tumors

 

 

 

Details

About the Editor

Catherine Otto

Catherine M Otto, MD, is Editor-in-Chief of Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology and Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr Otto has combined echocardiography and valve disease expertise. She is a prolific and reliable editor, editing five other Elsevier echocardiography titles ranging from educational content for cardiologists and technicians (Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, Echocardiography Review Guide) to practitioner references (The Practice of Echocardiography, Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography) and a title in Braunwald’s Companion series Valvular Heart Disease.

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor-in-Chief, Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology. Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA

