Practice of Clinical Echocardiography
3rd Edition
Text with DVD-ROM
Description
Dr. Otto's best-selling text not only explains how to qualitatively and quantitatively interpret echocardiographic images and Doppler flow data, but also outlines how this information affects your clinical decision making. This edition features new chapters on tissue doppler, intracardiac echocardiography, hand-held echocardiography, and echocardiography in inherited connective tissue disorders. A companion DVD offers case-based multiple-choice questions to help you assess your understanding. Whether you are attempting to choose a course of therapy, ascertain the optimal timing for intervention, arrive at a prognosis, or determine the possible need for periodic diagnostic evaluation, this is an essential resource you'll consult time and time again.
Key Features
- Delivers clear and concise coverage of the basics of image acquisition that explains the how and why of echocardiography.
- Reflects the latest technology and standards of practice.
- Provides a clinically based approach to echocardiography, with an in-depth discussion of the main cardiac events seen in practice, including adult congenital heart disease.
- Devotes extensive detail to training, education, and quality assurance—making it the most comprehensive text on echocardiography.
- Includes a practical outline called The Echo Exam at the end of each chapter that presents necessary calculations, diagnoses, and examples along with guidance on how to interpret outcomes.
- Includes a bonus DVD containing 3 cases and 5 multiple-choice questions for each chapter that test your knowledge of the material.
- Perfect resource for Residents preparing for the boards.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Indications, Procedure, Image Planes and Doppler Flows Transesophageal Echocardiography
Chapter 2: Monitoring Ventricular Function in the Operating Room
Chapter 3: Contrast Ultrasound Imaging
Chapter 4: Three Dimensional Echocardiography
Chapter 5: Tissue Doppler and Speckle Tracking Echocardiography
Chapter 6: Intracardiac Echocardiography
Chapter 7: Intravascular ultrasound: Principles and clinical applications
Chapter 8: Hand-Carried Ultrasound
Chapter 9: Quantitative evaluation of left ventricular structure, wall stress, and systolic function.
Chapter 10: Ventricular Shape and Function
Chapter 11: Assessment of Diastolic Function by Echocardiography
Chapter 12: Echocardiographic Digital Image Processing and Approaches to Automated
Border Detection
Chapter 13: The role of echocardiographic evaluation in patients presenting with acute chest pain in the emergency room
Chapter 14: Echocardiography in the coronary care unit: Management of Acute Myocardial
Infarction, Detection of Complications, and Prognostic Implications
Chapter 15: Exercise echocardiography
Chapter 16: Stress Echocardiography with Nonexercise Techniques
Chapter 17: Echocardiographic Evaluation of Coronary Blood Flow: Approaches and Clinical Applications
Chapter 18: Quantitation of valvular regurgitation
Chapter 19: Timing of Intervention for Chronic Valve Regurgitation: The Role of Echocardiography
Chapter 20: Intraoperative echocardiography in mitral valve repair.
Chapter 21: Echocardiography in the patient undergoing catheter balloon mitral valvuloplasty: patient selection, hemodynamic results, complications and long-term outcome.
Chapter 22: Clinical decision-making in patients with endocarditis: the role of echocardiography
Chapter 23: Aortic Stenosis:Echocardiographic Evaluation of Disease Severity, Disease Progression, and the Role of Echocardiography in Clinical Decision Making
Chapter 24: Fluid dynamics of prosthetic valves
Chapter 25: Echocardiographic recognition and quantitation of prosthetic valve dysfunction
Chapter 26: Echocardiographic Recognition of Unusual Complications After Surgery on the Great Vessels and Cardiac Valves
Chapter 27: Doppler Echocardiography in Heart Failure and Cardiac Resynchronization
Chapter 28: Echocardiography in the evaluation and management of patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.
Chapter 29: Restrictive cardiomyopathy: diagnosis and prognostic implications.
Chapter 30: Pericardial Disease
Chapter 31: End stage heart failure: ventricular assist devices and the post-transplant patient.
Chapter 32: Role of Echocardiography in the Diagnosis and Management of Heart Disease in Pregnancy
Chapter 33: Aortic dissection and trauma: Value and limitations of echocardiography
Chapter 34: Hypertension: Impact of Echocardiographic Data on the Mechanism of Hypertension, Treatment, Options, Prognosis, and Assessment of Therapy
Chapter 35: Echocardiographic Findings in Acute and Chronic Respiratory Disease
Chapter 36: Echocardiographic findings in systemic diseases characterized by immune-mediated injury.
Chapter 37: Echocardiography in the evaluation of cardiac disease due to Endocrinopathies, Renal Disease, Obesity and Nutritional Deficiencies.
Chapter 38: Echocardiography in patients with inherited connective tissue disorders
Chapter 39: Aging changes seen on echocardiography
Chapter 40: Echocardiographic evaluation of the patient with a systemic embolic event.
Chapter 41: The Role of Echocardiography in Atrial Fibrillation and Flutter
Chapter 42: General echocardiographic approach to the adult with suspected congenital heart disease
Chapter 43: Echocardiographic Evaluation of the Adult with Unoperated Congenital Heart Disease
Chapter 44: Echocardiographic evaluation of the adult patient with post-operative congenital heart disease.
Chapter 45: Cardiac tumors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 9th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416036401
About the Editor
Catherine Otto
Catherine M Otto, MD, is Editor-in-Chief of Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology and Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle. Dr Otto has combined echocardiography and valve disease expertise. She is a prolific and reliable editor, editing five other Elsevier echocardiography titles ranging from educational content for cardiologists and technicians (Textbook of Clinical Echocardiography, Echocardiography Review Guide) to practitioner references (The Practice of Echocardiography, Intraoperative and Interventional Echocardiography) and a title in Braunwald’s Companion series Valvular Heart Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor-in-Chief, Heart, J. Ward Kennedy-Hamilton Endowed Chair in Cardiology. Professor of Medicine, University of Washington, Seattle, Washington, USA
