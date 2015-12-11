Practice Management with Auditing for Coders powered by SimChart for the Medical Office (SCMO)

Gain realistic practice and develop skills in medical coding tasks! Practice Management with Auditing for Coders powered by SimChart for the Medical Office provides hands-on experience with all the tasks required of a modern medical coder — from front office skills such as scheduling appointments and patient registration to practice management skills including billing, coding, and insurance. Learning exercises show how data feeds into the EHR for both administrative and clinical functions. Designed for medical office professionals, this text/online course simulates a real-world EHR in a multi-specialty health care setting.