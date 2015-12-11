Practice Management with Auditing for Coders powered by SimChart for the Medical Office (SCMO) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323430111, 9780323461030

Practice Management with Auditing for Coders powered by SimChart for the Medical Office (SCMO)

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780323461030
eBook ISBN: 9780323461016
Paperback ISBN: 9780323430111
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2015
Page Count: 128
Description

Gain realistic practice and develop skills in medical coding tasks! Practice Management with Auditing for Coders powered by SimChart for the Medical Office provides hands-on experience with all the tasks required of a modern medical coder — from front office skills such as scheduling appointments and patient registration to practice management skills including billing, coding, and insurance. Learning exercises show how data feeds into the EHR for both administrative and clinical functions. Designed for medical office professionals, this text/online course simulates a real-world EHR in a multi-specialty health care setting.

Key Features

  • An intuitive and realistic learning environment makes it easier to develop key documentation and audit skills.
  • Activities help you develop skills in administrative, clinical, and billing/coding, and help you understand your role within the EHR workflow.
  • Sample pediatric, cardiac, dental, and surgical cases from a multi-specialty health care setting broaden the scope of SimChart for the Medical Office beyond strictly primary care.
  • ICD-10 and ICD-9 coding may be used for reports, helping you adjust to the ICD-10 transition, and both ICD-10 and ICD-9 answers are provided.
  • Automatic exam grading includes automatic delivery of your results to the instructor. 
  • Simulation instructions and practice instructions make it easier to complete assignments and to experience a real medical office setting with an electronic workflow.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Navigating SimChart for the Medical Office
Unit 2: Scheduling Appointments and Patient Registration
Unit 3: Coding & Billing
Unit 4: Auditing

