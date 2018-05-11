Practice Management: Successfully Guiding Your Group into the Future, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 36-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: Practice Management: Successfully Guiding Your Group into the
Future
Preface: Managing Your Anesthesiology Practice for the Future
Section I: Operating Room Management
Measuring Clinical Productivity
Overlapping Surgery: A Case Study in Operating Room Throughput and Efficiency
Section II: Quality and Reporting
Measuring Quality for Individual Anesthesia Clinicians
Challenges in Outcome Reporting
Quality Reporting: Understanding National Priorities, Identifying Local Applicability
Quality and the Health System: Becoming a High Reliability Organization
Section III: Anesthesiology’s Value Proposition
Value Proposition and Anesthesiology
Bundled Payments and Hidden Costs
Comprehensive Preoperative Assessment and Global Optimization
Perioperative Surgical Home for the Patient with Chronic Pain
Comprehensive Acute Pain Management in the Perioperative Surgical HomeAnesthesiology’s Future with Specialists in Population Health
Integrating Academic and Private Practices: Challenges and Opportunities
Description
This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics focuses on Practice Management, with topics including: Measuring Clinical Productivity; OR Throughput and Efficiency; Measuring Quality of Individual Anesthesia Clinicians; Challenges in outcome reporting; Reporting Quality; Quality and The Health System; Value Proposition and Anesthesiology; Bundled Payments and the Hidden Costs; Pre-Anesthesia Assessment and Pre-Facilitation Process; Perioperative Surgical Home and the Role of Pain Medicine; Anesthesiology’s future with Population Health; Successful Negotiations; and Challenges of merging academic and private-practice cultures.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 11th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323583916
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323583909
About the Authors
Amr Abouleish Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
Stanley Stead Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California