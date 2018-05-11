Practice Management: Successfully Guiding Your Group into the Future, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323583909, 9780323583916

Practice Management: Successfully Guiding Your Group into the Future, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 36-2

1st Edition

Authors: Amr Abouleish Stanley Stead
eBook ISBN: 9780323583916
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323583909
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th May 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Practice Management: Successfully Guiding Your Group into the

Future

Preface: Managing Your Anesthesiology Practice for the Future

Section I: Operating Room Management

Measuring Clinical Productivity

Overlapping Surgery: A Case Study in Operating Room Throughput and Efficiency

Section II: Quality and Reporting

Measuring Quality for Individual Anesthesia Clinicians

Challenges in Outcome Reporting

Quality Reporting: Understanding National Priorities, Identifying Local Applicability

Quality and the Health System: Becoming a High Reliability Organization

Section III: Anesthesiology’s Value Proposition

Value Proposition and Anesthesiology

Bundled Payments and Hidden Costs

Comprehensive Preoperative Assessment and Global Optimization

Perioperative Surgical Home for the Patient with Chronic Pain

Comprehensive Acute Pain Management in the Perioperative Surgical HomeAnesthesiology’s Future with Specialists in Population Health

Integrating Academic and Private Practices: Challenges and Opportunities

Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics focuses on Practice Management, with topics including: Measuring Clinical Productivity; OR Throughput and Efficiency; Measuring Quality of Individual Anesthesia Clinicians; Challenges in outcome reporting; Reporting Quality; Quality and The Health System; Value Proposition and Anesthesiology; Bundled Payments and the Hidden Costs; Pre-Anesthesia Assessment and Pre-Facilitation Process; Perioperative Surgical Home and the Role of Pain Medicine; Anesthesiology’s future with Population Health; Successful Negotiations; and Challenges of merging academic and private-practice cultures.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
About the Authors

Amr Abouleish Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston

Stanley Stead Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California

