Practice Management: Successfully Guiding Your Group into the Future, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 36-2

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics focuses on Practice Management, with topics including: Measuring Clinical Productivity; OR Throughput and Efficiency; Measuring Quality of Individual Anesthesia Clinicians; Challenges in outcome reporting; Reporting Quality; Quality and The Health System; Value Proposition and Anesthesiology; Bundled Payments and the Hidden Costs; Pre-Anesthesia Assessment and Pre-Facilitation Process; Perioperative Surgical Home and the Role of Pain Medicine; Anesthesiology’s future with Population Health; Successful Negotiations; and Challenges of merging academic and private-practice cultures.