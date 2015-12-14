Power up your learning with this interactive medical assisting training tool! Introducing Practice Management for the Medical Office powered by SimChart for the Medical Office, an intuitive, hands-on learning simulation that provides foundational exercises around the administrative components of the EHR to teach you the steps for claims processing. Realistic activities focus specifically on the practice management functionality within SimChart for the Medical Office, including: scheduling, patient registration, claim entry, payment posting, and report generation. Reports can be coded with ICD-10, ICD-9, or both — and ICD-10 and ICD-9 answers are given for every report — so educators and self-study learners have some flexibility while adjusting to the ICD transition.