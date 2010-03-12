Learn the business skills you need to run a dental office! Not only is Practice Management for the Dental Team the most comprehensive dental practice management book on the market, it is also the only one that includes EagleSoft software exercises for a realistic office experience. This unique text provides step-by-step instructions for performing essential dental office skills, from managing patients to running the business. It covers all aspects of law and ethics, technology, communications, and business office systems. Spiral binding makes the book easy to use!