Practice Management for the Dental Team - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323065368, 9780323074315

Practice Management for the Dental Team

7th Edition

Authors: Betty Finkbeiner Charles Finkbeiner
eBook ISBN: 9780323074315
eBook ISBN: 9780323291095
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th March 2010
Page Count: 400
Description

Learn the business skills you need to run a dental office! Not only is Practice Management for the Dental Team the most comprehensive dental practice management book on the market, it is also the only one that includes EagleSoft software exercises for a realistic office experience. This unique text provides step-by-step instructions for performing essential dental office skills, from managing patients to running the business. It covers all aspects of law and ethics, technology, communications, and business office systems. Spiral binding makes the book easy to use!

Key Features

  • All aspects of the business of managing a dental practice are covered, focusing on the functions generally performed by the administrative assistant but including information useful to dental assistants, dental hygienists, and other members of the dental team.

  • A Patterson Dental EagleSoft CD-ROM (included with the workbook) provides you with valuable realistic practice experience with this widely used software program.

  • Expert author Betty Ladley Finkbeiner is a leading authority in dental assisting education with many years of experience and many publications to her credit.

  • Key terms are bolded and defined at the end of each chapter, putting new vocabulary at your fingertips.

  • Summary tables and boxes make it easy to find key information.

  • Practice Note boxes highlight and summarize important concepts.

  • Chapter outlines and objectives introduce material and serve as checkpoints for reference or study.

  • End-of-chapter learning activities include review questions and suggested activities for better comprehension of the material.

  • Useful appendixes provide easy-to-find resources including a review of grammar to promote proper business communication, common medical abbreviations, and a listing of dental terminology.

Table of Contents

Part I: Dentistry as a Business

  1. The Business of Dentistry

  2. Dental Team Management

  3. Patient Management

  4. Legal and Ethical Issues in the Dental Business Office

  5. Technology in the Business Office

  6. Office Design and Equipment Placement

Part II: Communication Management

  1. Working with Dental Office Documents

  2. Storage of Business Records

  3. Written Communication

  4. Telecommunications

Part III: Business Office Systems

  1. Appointment Management Systems

  2. Recall Systems

  3. Inventory Systems and Supply Ordering

  4. Dental Insurance

  5. Bookkeeping Systems: Accounts Receivable

  6. Other Financial Systems

  7. Infection Control Systems

Part IV: The Dental Assistant in the Workplace

  1. Planning and Managing Your Career Path

Appendix A

Grammar

Pronouns

Plurals

Spelling

Appendix B  Numbers

Appendix C  Prefixes and Suffixes

Appendix D  Abbreviations

Appendix E  Dental Terminology

About the Author

Betty Finkbeiner

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI

Charles Finkbeiner

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI

