Practice Management for the Dental Team
7th Edition
Description
Learn the business skills you need to run a dental office! Not only is Practice Management for the Dental Team the most comprehensive dental practice management book on the market, it is also the only one that includes EagleSoft software exercises for a realistic office experience. This unique text provides step-by-step instructions for performing essential dental office skills, from managing patients to running the business. It covers all aspects of law and ethics, technology, communications, and business office systems. Spiral binding makes the book easy to use!
Key Features
- All aspects of the business of managing a dental practice are covered, focusing on the functions generally performed by the administrative assistant but including information useful to dental assistants, dental hygienists, and other members of the dental team.
- A Patterson Dental EagleSoft CD-ROM (included with the workbook) provides you with valuable realistic practice experience with this widely used software program.
- Expert author Betty Ladley Finkbeiner is a leading authority in dental assisting education with many years of experience and many publications to her credit.
- Key terms are bolded and defined at the end of each chapter, putting new vocabulary at your fingertips.
- Summary tables and boxes make it easy to find key information.
- Practice Note boxes highlight and summarize important concepts.
- Chapter outlines and objectives introduce material and serve as checkpoints for reference or study.
- End-of-chapter learning activities include review questions and suggested activities for better comprehension of the material.
- Useful appendixes provide easy-to-find resources including a review of grammar to promote proper business communication, common medical abbreviations, and a listing of dental terminology.
Table of Contents
Part I: Dentistry as a Business
- The Business of Dentistry
- Dental Team Management
- Patient Management
- Legal and Ethical Issues in the Dental Business Office
- Technology in the Business Office
- Office Design and Equipment Placement
Part II: Communication Management
- Working with Dental Office Documents
- Storage of Business Records
- Written Communication
- Telecommunications
Part III: Business Office Systems
- Appointment Management Systems
- Recall Systems
- Inventory Systems and Supply Ordering
- Dental Insurance
- Bookkeeping Systems: Accounts Receivable
- Other Financial Systems
- Infection Control Systems
Part IV: The Dental Assistant in the Workplace
- Planning and Managing Your Career Path
Appendix A
Grammar
Pronouns
Plurals
Spelling
Appendix B Numbers
Appendix C Prefixes and Suffixes
Appendix D Abbreviations
Appendix E Dental Terminology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 12th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323074315
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291095
About the Author
Betty Finkbeiner
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI
Charles Finkbeiner
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI