Practice Management for the Dental Team - Text and Workbook Package
9th Edition
Authors: Betty Finkbeiner Charles Finkbeiner
Spiral bound ISBN: 9780323755474
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Details
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Spiral bound ISBN:
- 9780323755474
About the Author
Betty Finkbeiner
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI
Charles Finkbeiner
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.