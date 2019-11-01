Practice Management for the Dental Team - Text and Workbook Package - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323755474

Practice Management for the Dental Team - Text and Workbook Package

9th Edition

Authors: Betty Finkbeiner Charles Finkbeiner
Spiral bound ISBN: 9780323755474
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Details

Language:
English
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Spiral bound ISBN:
9780323755474

About the Author

Betty Finkbeiner

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI

Charles Finkbeiner

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI

