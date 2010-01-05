Practice Management, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Equine Practice, Volume 25-3
1st Edition
Authors: Reynolds Cowles, Jr
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712810
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th January 2010
Description
A complete primer on practice management for the equine practitioner! Topics include current economic trends, transitioning from veterinary school to private practice, customer service, gender shifts, design of an ambulatory practice, equine practice evaluations and sale transactions, mergers and acquisitions, marketing, employee issues, medical record keeping, ethics in equine practice, hospital design, and much more!
Details
About the Authors
Reynolds Cowles, Jr Author
