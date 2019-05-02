Practice Guidelines for Family Nurse Practitioners - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323554947, 9780323594837

Practice Guidelines for Family Nurse Practitioners

5th Edition

Authors: Karen Fenstermacher Barbara Hudson
eBook ISBN: 9780323594837
eBook ISBN: 9780323594813
eBook ISBN: 9780323594820
Paperback ISBN: 9780323554947
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd May 2019
Page Count: 496
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The latest evidence-based guidelines to prepare you for FNP practice! Practice Guidelines for Family Nurse Practitioners, 5th Edition provides essential, information on the latest national and international guidelines and evidence-based protocols for primary care patients of all ages. Key details are easy to find with the book’s concise, outline-style guidelines and abundant summary tables and charts. Content highlights now include the use of bold type for "not-to-be-missed" content, bold italic type for non-urgent/non-emergent interprofessional referrals, and bold italic type plus an eye-catching icon for urgent/emergent interprofessional referrals. In addition to coverage of the most common conditions seen in outpatient settings, this edition includes the latest information on topics such as jaundice, fever of unknown origin, and unexpected weight loss. Plus, the popular Practice Pearls boxes have been expanded throughout the book.

Key Features

  • Current, evidence-based guidelines for patients of all ages provide the latest guidance for management of disorders commonly seen by FNPs in primary care settings.
  • Concise outline format makes it easy to locate essential information quickly.
  • Quick-reference tables and charts include pediatric conditions charts, comparative charts for similar disorders, and health maintenance guidelines charts.
  • Full-color photos of common clinical manifestations provides an illustrated, quick reference to common skin disorders.
  • Need-to-know coverage of the most common disorders seen in family practice helps familiarize you with situations you’ll often encounter in practice.

Table of Contents

Unit I: History and Physical Examination
1. Adult Assessment
2. Pediatric Assessment
3. Geriatric Assessment
4. Laboratory and Diagnostic Pearls

Unit II: Common Conditions
5. Skin Conditions
6. Respiratory Conditions
7. Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Conditions
8. Cardiovascular Disorders
9. Peripheral Vascular and Hematologic Disorders
10. Abdominal Disorders
11. Gynecologic Disorders
12. Common Urinary Tract Disorders
13. Neurological Disorders
14. Musculoskeletal Conditions
15. Pain
16. Endocrine Disorders
17. Pediatric Disorders
18. Psychiatric Disorders

Appendix A: Food Sources for Selected Nutrients

Appendix B: Peak Expiratory Flow Rate Chart

Index

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323594837
eBook ISBN:
9780323594813
eBook ISBN:
9780323594820
Paperback ISBN:
9780323554947

About the Author

Karen Fenstermacher

Affiliations and Expertise

Family Nurse Practitioner, Mercy Primary Care, Carthage, Missouri

Barbara Hudson

Affiliations and Expertise

Family Nurse Practitioner, Ash Grove Family Care Clinic, Ash Grove, Missouri

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.