Practice Guidelines for Family Nurse Practitioners
5th Edition
Description
The latest evidence-based guidelines to prepare you for FNP practice! Practice Guidelines for Family Nurse Practitioners, 5th Edition provides essential, information on the latest national and international guidelines and evidence-based protocols for primary care patients of all ages. Key details are easy to find with the book’s concise, outline-style guidelines and abundant summary tables and charts. Content highlights now include the use of bold type for "not-to-be-missed" content, bold italic type for non-urgent/non-emergent interprofessional referrals, and bold italic type plus an eye-catching icon for urgent/emergent interprofessional referrals. In addition to coverage of the most common conditions seen in outpatient settings, this edition includes the latest information on topics such as jaundice, fever of unknown origin, and unexpected weight loss. Plus, the popular Practice Pearls boxes have been expanded throughout the book.
Key Features
- Current, evidence-based guidelines for patients of all ages provide the latest guidance for management of disorders commonly seen by FNPs in primary care settings.
- Concise outline format makes it easy to locate essential information quickly.
- Quick-reference tables and charts include pediatric conditions charts, comparative charts for similar disorders, and health maintenance guidelines charts.
- Full-color photos of common clinical manifestations provides an illustrated, quick reference to common skin disorders.
- Need-to-know coverage of the most common disorders seen in family practice helps familiarize you with situations you’ll often encounter in practice.
Table of Contents
Unit I: History and Physical Examination
1. Adult Assessment
2. Pediatric Assessment
3. Geriatric Assessment
4. Laboratory and Diagnostic Pearls
Unit II: Common Conditions
5. Skin Conditions
6. Respiratory Conditions
7. Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Conditions
8. Cardiovascular Disorders
9. Peripheral Vascular and Hematologic Disorders
10. Abdominal Disorders
11. Gynecologic Disorders
12. Common Urinary Tract Disorders
13. Neurological Disorders
14. Musculoskeletal Conditions
15. Pain
16. Endocrine Disorders
17. Pediatric Disorders
18. Psychiatric Disorders
Appendix A: Food Sources for Selected Nutrients
Appendix B: Peak Expiratory Flow Rate Chart
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 2nd May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323594837
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323594813
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323594820
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323554947
About the Author
Karen Fenstermacher
Affiliations and Expertise
Family Nurse Practitioner, Mercy Primary Care, Carthage, Missouri
Barbara Hudson
Affiliations and Expertise
Family Nurse Practitioner, Ash Grove Family Care Clinic, Ash Grove, Missouri