Practice Guidelines for Family Nurse Practitioners - Revised Reprint
3rd Edition
Description
Convenient and portable, Practice Guidelines for Family Nurse Practitioners, 3rd Edition — Revised Reprint offers quick access to essential guidelines for Nurse Practitioners in a variety of family practice settings. Well known for its concise guidelines and extensive charts and tables, this Revised Reprint includes extensive updates throughout and offers vital information on the latest diagnostic methods, treatment options, and drug therapies for primary care conditions commonly seen by Nurse Practitioners in patients of all ages.
Key Features
- Quick-reference outline format and a wealth of tables and charts facilitate quick access to essential information.
- Special populations assessment chapters, including adult, pediatric, and geriatric, allow for quick access to vital information for these specific age groups.
- Provides essential instructions on which problems must be referred to a physician and which constitute an emergency.
- Coverage includes the latest national guidelines.
- Color insert provides visual reinforcement for a better understanding of skin disorders.
- Compact size and spiral binding make this guide extremely versatile and portable.
Table of Contents
Unit I: History and Physical Examination
1. Adult Assessment
2. Pediatric Assessment
3. Geriatric Assessment
Unit II: Common Conditions
4. Skin Disorders
5. Respiratory and Related ENT Disorders
6. Cardiovascular Disorders
7. Vascular and Blood Disorders
8. Abdominal Disorders
9. Gynecologic Disorders
10. Common Urinary Tract Disorders
11. Neurological Disorders
12. Musculoskeletal Disorders
13. Endocrine Disorders
14. Psychiatric Disorders
15. Pediatric Disorders
Appendixes
Appendix A. Body Mass Index
Appendix B. Food Sources for Selected Nutrients
Appendix C. Peak Expiratory Flow Rate
Appendix D. Patient Instruction Sheets
Appendix E. Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)
Appendix F. Dietary Supplements
Appendix G. Pain Management Guidelines
Appendix H. Herbal Therapy
Appendix I. Suggested Hospital Admission Orders
Appendix J. Biological Disease Agents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 12th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323241359
About the Author
Karen Fenstermacher
Affiliations and Expertise
Family Nurse Practitioner, Mercy Primary Care, Carthage, Missouri
Barbara Hudson
Affiliations and Expertise
Family Nurse Practitioner, Ash Grove Family Care Clinic, Ash Grove, Missouri