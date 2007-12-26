Practice Guidelines for Acute Care Nurse Practitioners

UNIT 1: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH NEUROLOGIC DISORDERS



1. Cerebrovascular Accidents: Brain Attack

2. Structural Abnormalities

3. Peripheral Neuropathies

4. Neurologic Trauma

5. Central Nervous System Disorders

6. Seizure Disorders

7. Dementia



UNIT II: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS



8. Cardiovascular Assessment

9. Hypertension

10. Coronary Artery Disease

11. Angina/Myocardial Infarction

12. Adjunct Equipment/Devices

13. Peripheral Vascular Disease

14. Inflammatory Cardiac Diseases

15. Congestive Heart Failure

16. Valvular Disease

17. Cardiomyopathy

18. Ectopy and Dysrhythmia Emergencies



UNIT III: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PULMONARY DISORDERS



19. Diagnostic Concepts of Oxygenation and Ventilation

20. Measures of Oxygenation and Ventilation

21. The Chest X-ray

22. Differential Diagnosis of Pulmonary Disorders

23. Pulmonary Function Testing

24. Obstructive (Ventilatory) Lung Diseases

25. Restrictive (Inflammatory) Lung Diseases and Congestive Heat Failure/Pulmonary Edema

26. Pathophysiologically Derived Therapy for Respiratory Dysfunction

27. Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Vascular Disorders

28. Chest Wall and Secondary Pleural Disorders

29. Respiratory Failure

30. Pneumothorax

31. Lower Respiratory Tract Pathogens

32. Obstructive Sleep Apnea

33. Oxygen Supplementation

34. Mechanical Ventilatory Support



UNIT IV: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GASTROINTESTINAL DISORDERS



35. Peptic Ulcer Disease

36. Liver Disease

37. Biliary Dysfunction

38. Inflammatory Gastrointestinal Disorders

39. Anatomic Intestinal Disorders

40. Gastrointestinal Bleeding



UNIT V: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENITOURINARY DISORDERS



41. Urinary Tract Infections

42. Renal Insufficiency/Failure

43. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy

44. Renal Artery Stenosis

45. Nephrolithiasis



UNIT VI: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH ENDOCRINE DISORDERS



46. Diabetes Mellitus

47. Diabetic Emergencies

48. Thyroid Disease

49. Cushing’s Syndrome

50. Primary Adrenocortical Insufficiency (Addison’s Disease) and Adrenal Crisis

51. Pheochromocytoma

52. Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone

53. Diabetes Insipidus



UNIT VII: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH MUSCULOSKELETAL DISORDERS



54. Arthritis

55. Subluxations and Dislocations

56. Soft Tissue Injury

57. Fractures

58. Compartment Syndrome

59. Back Pain Syndromes



UNIT VIII: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMATOLOGIC DISORDERS



60. Anemias

61. Sickle Cell Anemia

62. Coagulopathies



UNIT IX: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH ONCOLOGIC DISEASE



63. Leukiemias

64. Lymphoma

65. Other Common Cancers



UNIT X: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH IMMUNOLOGIC DISORDERS



66. HIV/AIDS and Opportunistic Infections

67. Autoimmune Diseases



UNIT XI: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH MISCELLANEOUS PROBLEMS



68. Integumentary Disorders

69. Ectopic Pregnancy and Sexually Transmitted Infections

70. Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Disorders

71. Headache



UNIT XII: COMMON PROBLEMS IN ACUTE CARE



72. Fever

73. Pain

74. Psychosocial Problems in Acute Care

75. Management of the Patient in Shock

76. Nutritional Considerations

77. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances

78. Poisoning and Drug Toxicities

79. Wound Management

80. Infections

81. Chest, Abdominal, and Eye Trauma

82. Organ Transplants

83. Burns

84. Hospital Admission Considerations

85. Managing the Surgical Patient



UNIT XIII: HEALTH PROMOTION



86. Guidelines for Health Promotion and Screening

87. Major Causes of Mortality in the United States

88. Immunization Recommendations