Practice Guidelines for Acute Care Nurse Practitioners
2nd Edition
Description
PRACTICE GUIDELINES FOR ACUTE CARE NURSE PRACTITIONERS, 2nd Edition is the only comprehensive clinical reference tailored to the needs of advance practice nurses. With discussions of more than 230 of the most common conditions experienced by adult patients in acute care, this reference includes everything you need on a day-to-day basis. Plus, quick reference is easy with a spiral binding and content organized by body system. Each condition lists a concise outline of defining terms, incidence/predisposing factors, subject and physical examination findings, diagnostic tests, and management strategies so you can find everything you need to know quickly. Includes discussion of body systems, nutritional considerations, fluid/electrolyte imbalances, shock, trauma, gerontological concerns, professional issues, and trends in advanced practice.
Key Features
- Nursing guidelines for more than 230 of the most common conditions experienced by adult patients in acute care serve as an invaluable resource in the field.
- Conditions are organized by body system for quick reference when treating patients.
- Each condition lists defining terms, incidence/predisposing factors, subjective and physical examination findings, diagnostic tests, and management strategies to provide help every step of the way.
- Coverage also includes discussion of body systems, nutritional considerations, fluid/electrolyte imbalances, shock, and trauma for a complete look at patient care and diagnosis.
- An entire chapter dedicated to congestive heart failure gives you a deeper look at the disease.
- Specific content, as well as online references, for diseases such as SARS and West Nile Virus give you the most current information available on these evolving diseases.
Table of Contents
UNIT 1: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH NEUROLOGIC DISORDERS
1. Cerebrovascular Accidents: Brain Attack
2. Structural Abnormalities
3. Peripheral Neuropathies
4. Neurologic Trauma
5. Central Nervous System Disorders
6. Seizure Disorders
7. Dementia
UNIT II: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CARDIOVASCULAR DISORDERS
8. Cardiovascular Assessment
9. Hypertension
10. Coronary Artery Disease
11. Angina/Myocardial Infarction
12. Adjunct Equipment/Devices
13. Peripheral Vascular Disease
14. Inflammatory Cardiac Diseases
15. Congestive Heart Failure
16. Valvular Disease
17. Cardiomyopathy
18. Ectopy and Dysrhythmia Emergencies
UNIT III: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PULMONARY DISORDERS
19. Diagnostic Concepts of Oxygenation and Ventilation
20. Measures of Oxygenation and Ventilation
21. The Chest X-ray
22. Differential Diagnosis of Pulmonary Disorders
23. Pulmonary Function Testing
24. Obstructive (Ventilatory) Lung Diseases
25. Restrictive (Inflammatory) Lung Diseases and Congestive Heat Failure/Pulmonary Edema
26. Pathophysiologically Derived Therapy for Respiratory Dysfunction
27. Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Vascular Disorders
28. Chest Wall and Secondary Pleural Disorders
29. Respiratory Failure
30. Pneumothorax
31. Lower Respiratory Tract Pathogens
32. Obstructive Sleep Apnea
33. Oxygen Supplementation
34. Mechanical Ventilatory Support
UNIT IV: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GASTROINTESTINAL DISORDERS
35. Peptic Ulcer Disease
36. Liver Disease
37. Biliary Dysfunction
38. Inflammatory Gastrointestinal Disorders
39. Anatomic Intestinal Disorders
40. Gastrointestinal Bleeding
UNIT V: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENITOURINARY DISORDERS
41. Urinary Tract Infections
42. Renal Insufficiency/Failure
43. Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy
44. Renal Artery Stenosis
45. Nephrolithiasis
UNIT VI: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH ENDOCRINE DISORDERS
46. Diabetes Mellitus
47. Diabetic Emergencies
48. Thyroid Disease
49. Cushing’s Syndrome
50. Primary Adrenocortical Insufficiency (Addison’s Disease) and Adrenal Crisis
51. Pheochromocytoma
52. Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone
53. Diabetes Insipidus
UNIT VII: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH MUSCULOSKELETAL DISORDERS
54. Arthritis
55. Subluxations and Dislocations
56. Soft Tissue Injury
57. Fractures
58. Compartment Syndrome
59. Back Pain Syndromes
UNIT VIII: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH HEMATOLOGIC DISORDERS
60. Anemias
61. Sickle Cell Anemia
62. Coagulopathies
UNIT IX: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH ONCOLOGIC DISEASE
63. Leukiemias
64. Lymphoma
65. Other Common Cancers
UNIT X: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH IMMUNOLOGIC DISORDERS
66. HIV/AIDS and Opportunistic Infections
67. Autoimmune Diseases
UNIT XI: MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH MISCELLANEOUS PROBLEMS
68. Integumentary Disorders
69. Ectopic Pregnancy and Sexually Transmitted Infections
70. Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Disorders
71. Headache
UNIT XII: COMMON PROBLEMS IN ACUTE CARE
72. Fever
73. Pain
74. Psychosocial Problems in Acute Care
75. Management of the Patient in Shock
76. Nutritional Considerations
77. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Imbalances
78. Poisoning and Drug Toxicities
79. Wound Management
80. Infections
81. Chest, Abdominal, and Eye Trauma
82. Organ Transplants
83. Burns
84. Hospital Admission Considerations
85. Managing the Surgical Patient
UNIT XIII: HEALTH PROMOTION
86. Guidelines for Health Promotion and Screening
87. Major Causes of Mortality in the United States
88. Immunization Recommendations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1024
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 26th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416069218
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757350
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754793
About the Author
Thomas Barkley
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Coordinator, Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Program, California State University, Los Angeles School of Nursing, Los Angeles, CA; President, Barkley & Associates, Los Angeles, CA
Charlene Myers
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor Program Coordinator, Adult Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Program, University of South Alabama, College of Nursing, Mobile, AL