Practice Essentials
1st Edition
General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series
Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729582124
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description
Practice Essentials - General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series this chapter provides a checklist of the important factors to consider in establishing and operating an integrative health clinic. It is not a definitive practice management manual. Most of the principles described here are the same as for other medical clinics, but there are some distinctive features. When considering establishing or changing your practice to an integrative model, you will have a range of options to consider.
About the Author
Kerryn Phelps
Affiliations and Expertise
Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW
Craig Hassed
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University
