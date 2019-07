Practice-Based Nutrition Care, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 100-6

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Scott Kahan and Robert Kushner, is devoted to Practice-Based Nutrition Care. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Principles and Practice of Nutrition Assessment in Primary Care; Principles and Practice of Nutrition Counseling and Behavioral Medicine in Primary Care; Nutrition for the Prevention of Chronic Disease; Nutrition Recommendations in Pregnancy and Lactation; Nutrition Recommendations in Children; Nutrition Recommendations in Elderly and Aging; Nutrition Interventions for Cardiovascular Disease; Nutrition Interventions for Renal Disease; Nutrition Interventions for Diabetes Mellitus and Metabolic Syndrome; Nutrition Interventions for Chronic Liver Disease and NAFLD; Nutrition Interventions for Obesity; and Nutrition Interventions for Cancers.