Practical Woodwork for Laboratory Technicians - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080159621, 9781483159386

Practical Woodwork for Laboratory Technicians

1st Edition

Pergamon Series of Monographs in Laboratory Techniques

Authors: A. S. Eyers
Editors: K. Guy
eBook ISBN: 9781483159386
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 176
Description

Practical Woodwork for Laboratory Technicians serves as a guide for technicians and workers in maintaining laboratories and workshops and in the production of apparatus for demonstration and research. It contains a number of projects that are useful both in the workshop and the laboratory.
The book begins by discussing the importance of timber. It then describes the tools used in woodwork construction such as saws, chisels, marking gauges, hammers, boring tools, cramps, and holding devices, and similar tools. It also illustrates planing of wood, marking and testing boards, drawing geometrical constructions, jointing boxes and frames, gluing surfaces, and finishing woodwork constructions. Woodworkers, laboratory technicians, students, and do-it-yourself enthusiasts will find this text very useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Timber and Allied Materials

Chapter 2. Saws and Sawing

Chapter 3. Planes and Planing

Chapter 4. Chisels and Their Use

Chapter 5. Marking Out and Testing

Chapter 6. Hammers, Mallets, Screwdrivers and Allied Tools

Chapter 7. Boring Tools and Their

Chapter 8. Cramps and Holding Devices

Chapter 9. Drawing

Chapter 10. Jointing

Chapter 11. Adhesives, Nails, Screws and Fittings

Chapter 12. Finishing of Woodwork

Chapter 13. Constructions

Index

