Practical Woodwork for Laboratory Technicians
1st Edition
Pergamon Series of Monographs in Laboratory Techniques
Description
Practical Woodwork for Laboratory Technicians serves as a guide for technicians and workers in maintaining laboratories and workshops and in the production of apparatus for demonstration and research. It contains a number of projects that are useful both in the workshop and the laboratory.
The book begins by discussing the importance of timber. It then describes the tools used in woodwork construction such as saws, chisels, marking gauges, hammers, boring tools, cramps, and holding devices, and similar tools. It also illustrates planing of wood, marking and testing boards, drawing geometrical constructions, jointing boxes and frames, gluing surfaces, and finishing woodwork constructions. Woodworkers, laboratory technicians, students, and do-it-yourself enthusiasts will find this text very useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Timber and Allied Materials
Chapter 2. Saws and Sawing
Chapter 3. Planes and Planing
Chapter 4. Chisels and Their Use
Chapter 5. Marking Out and Testing
Chapter 6. Hammers, Mallets, Screwdrivers and Allied Tools
Chapter 7. Boring Tools and Their
Chapter 8. Cramps and Holding Devices
Chapter 9. Drawing
Chapter 10. Jointing
Chapter 11. Adhesives, Nails, Screws and Fittings
Chapter 12. Finishing of Woodwork
Chapter 13. Constructions
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483159386