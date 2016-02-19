Practical Wiring - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080197548, 9781483136097

Practical Wiring

1st Edition

In S.I. Units

Authors: Henry A. Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781483136097
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 116
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Practical Wiring, Volume 1 is a 13-chapter book that first describes some of the common hand tools used in connection with sheathed wiring. Subsequent chapters discuss the safety in wiring, cables, conductor terminations, insulating sheathed wiring, conductor sizes, and consumer's control equipments. Other chapters center on socket outlets, plugs, lighting subcircuits, lighting accessories, bells, and primary and secondary cells. This book will be very valuable to students involved in this field of interest.

Table of Contents


Preface

Preface to Second Edition

1. Hand Tools—Their Use and Care

Care and Use of Hand Tools Used in Sheathed Wiring Installations

Knives and Cable Strippers

Hammers

Screwdrivers

Bradawls

Pliers

Wood Saws

Plaster Saws

Wood Chisels

Cold Chisels

Drill Braces, Bits, and Drills

Auger

General

Questionnaire

2. Safety

Electrical Safety Precautions

Fire Fighting

First Aid

Artificial Respiration

Regulations

General Safety Precautions

Questionnaire

3. Cables

Functions of Conductor, Insulation, and Sheath

Types of Cables

VRI

PVC-Insulated

TRS

PVC-Insulated and Sheated

MICS

MIAS

PILSA

Questionnaire

4. Conductor Terminations

Connecting Cable Conductors to Terminals of Accessories

Stripping Cables

Damp Situations

High Temperatures

Terminals

Questionnaire

5. Insulating Sheathed Wiring

Systems

Methods

Fixing Sheathed Wiring

Cable Manipulation

Questionnaire

6. Flexible Cables and Cords

Types of Flexible

VRI Braided

TRS

PVC-Insulated

PVC-Insulated and Sheathed

Special Flexibles

Questionnaire

7. Conductor Sizes

Expressing Conductor Size

Stranded Conductors

Use of Wire Gauge

Questionnaire

8. Consumer's Control Equipment

Former Equipment

Modern Units

Sequence

Fuses

Miniature Circuit-Breaker Units

Wiring Access

Questionnaire

9. Socket Outlets and Plugs

Definitions of Plugs and Sockets

Radial Circuits

Ring Circuits

Connecting Socket Outlets

Connecting Plugs

Spurs

Questionnaire

10. Lighting Subcircuits

Simple Final Subcircuits

Control

Questionnaire

11. Lighting Accessories

Ceiling Roses

Lampholders

Switches

One-Way

Two-Way

Intermediate

Series-Parallel

Fluorescent Lamp Starter Switches

Joint Boxes

Questionnaire

12. Bells

Principle

Types

Single-Stroke

Trembling

Continuous-Ringing

Magneto

Chimes

Bell Pushes

Bell Indicators

Pendulum

Mechanical Replacement

Electrical Replacement

Silent Call System

Bell Circuits and Wiring

Bell Transformers

Questionnaire

13. Primary and Secondary Cells

Differences between Primary and Secondary Cells

Leclanché Wet and Dry Cells

Lead-Acid and Alkaline Secondary Cells

Charging Secondary Cells

Connecting Cells

Questionnaire

Index

Details

No. of pages:
116
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136097

About the Author

Henry A. Miller

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.