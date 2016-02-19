Practical Wiring
Practical Wiring, Volume 1 is a 13-chapter book that first describes some of the common hand tools used in connection with sheathed wiring. Subsequent chapters discuss the safety in wiring, cables, conductor terminations, insulating sheathed wiring, conductor sizes, and consumer's control equipments. Other chapters center on socket outlets, plugs, lighting subcircuits, lighting accessories, bells, and primary and secondary cells. This book will be very valuable to students involved in this field of interest.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to Second Edition
1. Hand Tools—Their Use and Care
Care and Use of Hand Tools Used in Sheathed Wiring Installations
Knives and Cable Strippers
Hammers
Screwdrivers
Bradawls
Pliers
Wood Saws
Plaster Saws
Wood Chisels
Cold Chisels
Drill Braces, Bits, and Drills
Auger
General
Questionnaire
2. Safety
Electrical Safety Precautions
Fire Fighting
First Aid
Artificial Respiration
Regulations
General Safety Precautions
Questionnaire
3. Cables
Functions of Conductor, Insulation, and Sheath
Types of Cables
VRI
PVC-Insulated
TRS
PVC-Insulated and Sheated
MICS
MIAS
PILSA
Questionnaire
4. Conductor Terminations
Connecting Cable Conductors to Terminals of Accessories
Stripping Cables
Damp Situations
High Temperatures
Terminals
Questionnaire
5. Insulating Sheathed Wiring
Systems
Methods
Fixing Sheathed Wiring
Cable Manipulation
Questionnaire
6. Flexible Cables and Cords
Types of Flexible
VRI Braided
TRS
PVC-Insulated
PVC-Insulated and Sheathed
Special Flexibles
Questionnaire
7. Conductor Sizes
Expressing Conductor Size
Stranded Conductors
Use of Wire Gauge
Questionnaire
8. Consumer's Control Equipment
Former Equipment
Modern Units
Sequence
Fuses
Miniature Circuit-Breaker Units
Wiring Access
Questionnaire
9. Socket Outlets and Plugs
Definitions of Plugs and Sockets
Radial Circuits
Ring Circuits
Connecting Socket Outlets
Connecting Plugs
Spurs
Questionnaire
10. Lighting Subcircuits
Simple Final Subcircuits
Control
Questionnaire
11. Lighting Accessories
Ceiling Roses
Lampholders
Switches
One-Way
Two-Way
Intermediate
Series-Parallel
Fluorescent Lamp Starter Switches
Joint Boxes
Questionnaire
12. Bells
Principle
Types
Single-Stroke
Trembling
Continuous-Ringing
Magneto
Chimes
Bell Pushes
Bell Indicators
Pendulum
Mechanical Replacement
Electrical Replacement
Silent Call System
Bell Circuits and Wiring
Bell Transformers
Questionnaire
13. Primary and Secondary Cells
Differences between Primary and Secondary Cells
Leclanché Wet and Dry Cells
Lead-Acid and Alkaline Secondary Cells
Charging Secondary Cells
Connecting Cells
Questionnaire
Index
