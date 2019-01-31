Practical Wellbore Hydraulics and Hole Cleaning
1st Edition
Unlock Faster, more Efficient, and Trouble-Free Drilling Operations
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Bit Hydraulics
3. Hole Cleaning
4. Effects on Drilling Efficiency and Rate of Penetration
5. Pressure Drop Calculations
6. Rheology, Viscosity and Fluid Types
7. Downhole Properties
8. Pumps
Description
Practical Wellbore Hydraulics and Hole Cleaning presents a single resource with explanations, equations and descriptions that are important for wellbore hydraulics, including hole cleaning. Involving many moving factors and complex issues, this book provides a systematic and practical summary of solutions, thus helping engineers understand calculations, case studies and guidelines not found anywhere else. Topics such as the impact of temperature and pressure of fluid properties are covered, as are vertical and deviated-from-vertical hole cleaning differences. The importance of bit hydraulics optimization, drilling fluid challenges, pressure drop calculations, downhole properties, and pumps round out the information presented.
Packed with example calculations and handy appendices, this book gives drilling engineers the tools they need for effective bit hydraulics and hole cleaning operation design.
Key Features
- Provides practical techniques to ensure hole cleaning in both vertical and deviated wells
- Addresses errors in predictive wellbore hydraulic modeling equations and provides remedies
- Teaches how to improve the economic efficiencies of drilling oil and gas wells using calculations, guidelines and case studies
Readership
Drilling engineers; petroleum engineering students (all levels); drilling operations personnel
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 31st January 2019
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128170892
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128170885
About the Authors
Mark Ramsey Author
Mark S. Ramsey, P.E. is the Principal and Owner of Texas Drilling Associates. His consulting engineering company provides well planning, rig team training, execution, accident investigations, research, and product development and product launch services. He authors and teaches both introductory and advanced public and proprietary drilling courses on six continents, including a Master of Science level drilling course. He also teaches professional engineering Ethics. Clients include ExxonMobil, Apache, BP/Amoco (including Wytch Farm, UK, Americas, Caspian Sea, North Sea, Columbia), Petrobras, Baker-Hughes, Amoco, Cabot, Schlumberger, Mariner Energy, Transocean Drilling, Santos, Noble Drilling, JNOC, CNOC, Devon, Deep Gulf Energy (Kosmos), Freeport McMoRan, BHP, Texas A&M(GPRI), Ecopetrol, and others on worldwide projects. He authored Schlumberger’s drilling portion of their highly utilized online glossary. Mr. Ramsey previously worked for Exxon (now ExxonMobil) in both drilling research and drilling operations and was named an Exxon “Distinguished Instructor” for consistent high-quality instruction. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Texas Tech University, who honored him as “Distinguished Engineer” in 2016. He holds numerous US and international patents and is a registered Professional Engineer in the state of Texas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal & Owner, Texas Drilling Associates, USA