Practical Variable Speed Drives and Power Electronics
1st Edition
Description
Typical practical applications of VSDs in process control and materials handling, such as those for pumping, ventilation, conveyers, compressors and hoists are covered in detail.
Key Features
· Provides a fundamental understanding of the installation, operation and troubleshooting of Variable Speed Drives (VSDs)
· Includes practical coverage of key topics such as troubleshooting, control wiring, operating modes, braking types, automatic restart, harmonics, electrostatic discharge and EMC/EMI issues
· Essential reading for electrical engineers and those using VSDs for applications such as pumping, ventilation, conveyors and hoists in process control, materials handling and other industrial contexts
Readership
Professional engineers and technicians: electrical power engineering, control engineering (including process and materials handling applications); advanced undergraduate and postgraduate students; control and instrumentation engineers; industrial system integrators; electrical, mechanical and chemical engineers and technicians wishing to understand the essentials of variable speed drives and power electronics.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Variable Speed Drives for Industrial Applications; 3-Phase AC Induction Motors; Power Electronic Converters; Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC); Protection of AC Converters and Motors; Control Systems for AC Variable Speed Drives; The Selection of AC Converters for Variable Speed Drive Applications; Installation and Commissioning of AC Variable Speed Drives; Special Topics and New Developments; Appendix A: Motor Protection - Direct Temperature Sensing; Appendix B: Current Measurement Transducers; Appendix C: Speed Measurement Transducers; Appendix D: International and National Standards; Appendix E: Glossary of Common Terms used with AC Drives; Bibliography : Recommended Additional Reading.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2003
- Published:
- 16th June 2003
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080473918
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750658089
About the Author
Malcolm Barnes
Malcom Barnes is a professional engineer with over thirty-five years' experience specialising in automation, switchgear and process control equipment. He is a director of Automated Control Systems based in Perth, Western Australia. Malcom has presented numerous courses in automation and variable speed drives throughout the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Automated Control Systems, Perth, Australia