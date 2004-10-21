Practical Troubleshooting of Electrical Equipment and Control Circuits

Mark is an Australian Physiotherapy Association titled Sport Physiotherapist, a Fellow of the Australian Sports Medicine Federation, and also a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Management.

He is currently the Executive Officer of the Sports Medicine Australia Queensland Branch, and also holds adjunct academic positions as Associate Professor in the Griffith Health Institute at Griffith University and Assistant Professor of Physiotherapy in the School of Health Sciences and Medicine at Bond University.

His previous positions include the Executive Director of the Australian Physiotherapy Association New South Wales Branch and the Director of Physiotherapy for the Sydney 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Mark’s international sports event experience as a Sports Physiotherapist also includes the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games and the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games, as well as numerous other national and international events.