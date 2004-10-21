Practical Troubleshooting of Electrical Equipment and Control Circuits
1st Edition
Description
There is a large gap between what you learn in college and the practical knowhow demanded in the working environment, running and maintaining electrical equipment and control circuits. Practical Troubleshooting of Electrical Equipment and Control Circuits focuses on the hands-on knowledge and rules-of-thumb that will help engineers and employers by increasing knowledge and skills, leading to improved equipment productivity and reduced maintenance costs.
Practical Troubleshooting of Electrical Equipment and Control Circuits will help engineers and technicians to identify, prevent and fix common electrical equipment and control circuits. The emphasis is on practical issues that go beyond typical electrical principles, providing a tool-kit of skills in solving electrical problems, ranging from control circuits to motors and variable speed drives. The examples in the book are designed to be applicable to any facility.
Key Features
- Discover the practical knowhow and rules-of-thumb they don't teach you in the classroom
- Diagnose electrical problems 'right first time'
- Reduce downtime
Readership
Professional engineers, Specialist students, Maintenance Technicians and Supervisors, Plant Electricians; Mechanical Engineers; Production Supervisors; Utilities Maintenance Personnel; Plant Engineers
Table of Contents
Basic Principles
Devices, Symbols, and Circuits
Basic Troubleshooting Principles
Troubleshooting AC Motors and Starters
Motor Circuit Breakers and Switchboards
Troubleshooting Variable Speed Drives
Troubleshooting Control Circuits
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 21st October 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480282
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750662789
About the Author
Mark Brown
APA Sports Physiotherapist, Fellow, Australian Sports Medicine Federation (FASMF), Assistant Professor in Physiotherapy Bond University Senior Staff Engineer, IDC Technologies, Perth, Australia.
Jawahar Rawtani
Jawahar’s focus over the past few years has been in the project planning, engineering and commissioning of process control systems and instrumentation systems for two 1 Mtpa cement plants from conceptual stage to production. His experience has extended to installation of instrumentation to programming and configuration of the PLC’s and distributed control systems. He has collaborated in the writing of a number of the IDC Technologies books with solid expertise in Motion Control, alarm management, SCADA systems and latterly Distributed Control Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Electrical Engineer, Nashik, India
Dinesh Patil
Dinesh’s focus for the past five years has been in the hardware and software commissioning of steel plants. He has worked extensively with the Siemens and Schneider Electric range of PLC’s and has commissioned a number of Woodward governor based systems for the associated power systems. He has also built up a solid background in instrumentation with extensive practical experience in devices such as pressure transmitters, temperature sensors, nucleonic gauges and proximity detectors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Automation Engineer for alloy production company, Ahmedabad, India.
Reviews
"In all, a good, well-illustrated book. Although perhaps aimed more at technician level, it would act as a good refresher for those whose main work is no longer tool-based." --Lighting and Sound International, October 2005