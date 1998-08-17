Practical Time-Frequency Analysis, Volume 9

Time frequency analysis has been the object of intense research activity in the last decade. This book gives a self-contained account of methods recently introduced to analyze mathematical functions and signals simultaneously in terms of time and frequency variables. The book gives a detailed presentation of the applications of these transforms to signal processing, emphasizing the continuous transforms and their applications to signal analysis problems, including estimation, denoising, detection, and synthesis. To help the reader perform these analyses, Practical Time-Frequency Analysis provides a set of useful tools in the form of a library of S functions, downloadable from the authors' Web sites in the United States and France.