Practical Time-Frequency Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121601706, 9780080539423

Practical Time-Frequency Analysis, Volume 9

1st Edition

Gabor and Wavelet Transforms, with an Implementation in S

Authors: Rene Carmona Wen-Liang Hwang Bruno Torresani
eBook ISBN: 9780080539423
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 17th August 1998
Page Count: 490
Table of Contents

Background Material: Time-Frequency. Stationary Processes. Gabor & Wavelet Transforms: Gabor Transforms. Wavelet Transform. Discreet Transforms, Algorithms. Signal Processing Applications: Stochastic Processes. Frequency Modulated Signals. Statistical Reconstructions. The Swave Library: Downloading and Installing. The Swave S Functions. The Swave S Utilities. Bibliographies. Indexes.

Description

Time frequency analysis has been the object of intense research activity in the last decade. This book gives a self-contained account of methods recently introduced to analyze mathematical functions and signals simultaneously in terms of time and frequency variables. The book gives a detailed presentation of the applications of these transforms to signal processing, emphasizing the continuous transforms and their applications to signal analysis problems, including estimation, denoising, detection, and synthesis. To help the reader perform these analyses, Practical Time-Frequency Analysis provides a set of useful tools in the form of a library of S functions, downloadable from the authors' Web sites in the United States and France.

Key Features

  • Detailed presentation of the Wavelet and Gabor transforms
  • Applications to deterministic and random signal theory
  • Spectral analysis of nonstationary signals and processes
  • Numerous practical examples ranging from speech analysis to underwater acoustics, earthquake engineering, internet traffic, radar signal denoising, medical data interpretation, etc
  • Accompanying software and data sets, freely downloadable from the book's Web page

Readership

Students and practitioners of applied mathematics, computer science, and electrical engineering. Students and engineers in signal processing, and imaging engineers. Students studying wavelet analysis and image compression. Physicists and statisticians.

Details

No. of pages:
490
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080539423

Reviews

"The authors have crafted a well-organized, up-to-date and highly readable presentation of some of the major components of time-frequency/time-scale analysis techniques of 1-D signals using Gabor and wavelet transform methods. The development of the basic concepts is implemented with a useful set of S-tools in the form of S-code, a library of S-functions and a companion Swave toolbox which they make available as freeware." --MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS, Issue 2000a

About the Authors

Rene Carmona Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Princeton University, New Jersey, U.S.A.

Wen-Liang Hwang Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Information Science,Academia Sinica, Taiwan, R.O.C.

Bruno Torresani Author

Affiliations and Expertise

CNRS, Centre de Physique Théorique and Laboratoire d'Analyse, Topologie et Probabilités, Marseille, France

