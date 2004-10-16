Practical Telecommunications and Wireless Communications
1st Edition
For Business and Industry
Description
The technololgy and structure of telecommunications networks has changed dramatically over the past few years. These developments have changed the equipment you purchase, the services you use, the providers you can choose, and the methods available for transporting data. Practical Telecommunications and Wireless Communications for Engineers and Technicians will be of particular benefit to those who want to take full advantage of the latest and most effective telecommunications technology and services. This book provides a grounding in the fundamentals of modern telecommunications systems in use in industrial, engineering and business settings. From networking for control systems to the use of Wireless LANs for enhanced on-site communications systems.
This is a cutting-edge book on the fundamentals of telecommunications for anyone looking for a complete understanding of the essentials of the terms, jargon and technologies used. It has been designed for those who require a basic grounding in telecommunications for industrial, engineering and business applications.
Key Features
· Gain an understanding of the fundamentals of modern industrial, engineering and business telecommunications systems, from networking for industrial control to the use of Wireless LANs for enhanced on-site communications systems · Learn to take full advantage of the latest and most effective telecommunications technology and services · Provides a thorough grounding in the terms, jargon and technologies involved in data communications
Readership
Professional engineers Specialist students
Table of Contents
Introduction to telecommunications
Telecommunication basics Transmission media
The Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)
Private switched telephone services
Public transport network technologies
Broadband customer access technologies
Local and Wide Area Networks
Converged networks
Wireless (Cellular) communications
Appendix A: Practical session data Appendix B: Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2004
- Published:
- 16th October 2004
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480268
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750662710
About the Author
Edwin Wright
A professional engineer working for IDC Technologies with over thirty-five years' experience focussing mainly on the telecommunications and data communications industries who has consulted in these areas and presented training courses to over 15,000 engineers and technicians throughout the world.
Edwin has over 20 years of practical experience in the planning, design, construction and operation of telecommunications systems, data networks and SCADA systems. He has also been involved as Project Manager on many SCADA and telecommunications projects and has a passion for the topic. He is the co-author of three best selling books on Ethernet, OPC, and Computer Networks. The Internet and TCP/IP and the Principles of Data Communications and has also published numerous papers. He has also consulted widely on SCADA, OPC, data communications and telecommunications issues in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand. Over the past five years more than 8000 engineers and technicians have attended his workshops worldwide. When not working in the communications world he relaxes by reading and writing on technology issues at his beachside home.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Staff Engineer for IDC Technologies, Perth, Australia.
Deon Reynders
Deon Reynders is a professional engineer working for IDC Technologies, with over thirty years’ experience. He has worked as a consulting engineer and focussed particularly on data communications and industrial networking. He has presented training courses to over 12,000 engineers and technicians throughout the world.
Deon has had over 20 years experience in various aspects of data communications and Local Area Networks with specific experience in Systems Engineering, Project Management, software and hardware development. He has worked on various IT projects in a multinational corporate environment ranging from the commercial side to the factory automation area. He is currently retained as a consultant to industry in the LAN and data communications area. Deon is a practical, hands-on engineer and an entertaining speaker on Information Technology topics specialising in TCP/IP and LANs. He has received excellent reviews from course attendees in regions ranging from Europe/North America to Africa and Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Staff Engineer, IDC Technologies, Perth, Australia.