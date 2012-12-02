Practical Switching Power Supply Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121370305, 9780080514543

Practical Switching Power Supply Design

1st Edition

Authors: Martin Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780080514543
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121370305
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 240
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
10800.00
9180.00
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
131.82
112.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
116.00
98.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Take the "black magic" out of switching power supplies with Practical Switching Power Supply Design! This is a comprehensive "hands-on" guide to the theory behind, and design of, PWM and resonant switching supplies. You'll find information on switching supply operation and selecting an appropriate topology for your application. There's extensive coverage of buck, boost, flyback, push-pull, half bridge, and full bridge regulator circuits. Special attention is given to semiconductors used in switching supplies. RFI/EMI reduction, grounding, testing, and safety standards are also detailed. Numerous design examples and equations are given and discussed. Even if your primary expertise is in logic or microprocessor engineering, you'll be able to design a power supply that's right for your application with this essential guide and reference!

Key Features

  • Gives special attention to resonant switching power supplies, a state-of-the-art trend in switching power supply design
  • Approaches switching power supplies in an organized way beginning with the advantages of switching supplies and thier basic operating principles
  • Explores various configurations of pulse width modulated (PWM) switching supplies and gives readers ideas for the direction of their designs
  • Especially useful for practicing design engineers whose primary specialty is not in analog or power engineering fields

Readership

Electronics engineers (particulary those in analog and linear areas), companies, and libraries

Table of Contents

Why Use Switching Power Supplies? How a Switching Power Supply Works. A Walk Through a Representative Switching Power Supply. Switching Power Supply Topologies. Semiconductors Used in a Switching Power Supply.The Magnetic Components within a Switching Power Supply. Cross-Regulation of the Outputs. Protection. Miscellaneous Topics. Closing the Loop--Feedback and Stability. Resonant Converters. An Introduction. Switching Power Design Examples. Bibliography. Index

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080514543
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121370305

About the Author

Martin Brown

Martin C. Brown is one of the most active programmers outside of Be porting UNIX applications to the BeOS. He has worked with most varieties of UNIX, Mac, and Windows systems, doing everything from software development to system administration. When he’s not on the job as an IT manager, he is enthusiastically involved in the Be development effort.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.