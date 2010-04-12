Practical Surgical Neuropathology: A Diagnostic Approach
1st Edition
A Volume in the Pattern Recognition Series, Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Practical Surgical Neuropathy—a volume in the new Pattern Recognition series— offers you a practical guide to solving the problems you encounter in the surgical reporting room. Drs. Arie Perry and Daniel J. Brat present diagnoses according to a pattern-based organization that guides you from a histological pattern, through the appropriate work-up, around the pitfalls, and to the best diagnosis. Lavish illustrations capture key neuropathological patterns for a full range of common and rare conditions, and a "visual index" at the beginning of the book directs you to the exact location of in-depth diagnostic guidance. No other single source delivers the practical, hands-on information you need to solve even the toughest diagnostic challenges in neuropathology.
Key Features
- Includes fully searchable access to the text online at expertconsult.com, along with an image bank of over 1430 downloadable images and tables.
- Provides all the information essential for completing a sign-out report: clinical findings, pathologic findings, diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis.
- Illustrates key pathologic and clinical aspects of disease entities through over 1430 superb, high-quality full-color images that help you evaluate and interpret biopsy samples.
- Presents a team of internationally recognized experts for authoritative and up-to-date information from leading diagnosticians in neuropathology.
- Features a user-friendly design with patterns color-coded to specific entities in the table of context and text and key points summarized in tables, charts, and graphs so you can quickly and easily find what you are looking for.
- Directs you to the chapter and specific page number of the in-depth diagnostic guidance you need through a unique, pattern-based visual index at the beginning of the book.
- Details key diagnostic features associated with rare and esoteric conditions in a visual encyclopedia with distinctive findings and artifacts for unusual patterns at the end of the book.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 12th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455706006
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437722925
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443069826
About the Authors
Arie Perry Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology and Neurological Surgery, Vice Chair Department of Pathology, Director of Neuropathology Division and the Neuropathology Fellowship Program, University of California at San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Daniel Brat Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor & Vice Chair Translational Programs, Director, Division of Neuropathology, Department of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, Georgia