Practical Stress Management: A Comprehensive Workbook, Seventh Edition, is a focused, personal, worksheet-based text that combines theory and principles with hands-on exercises to help readers manage the negative impact of stress in life.

As a practical tool for recognizing and preventing stress, the action-oriented approach enables the student to make personal change through self-reflection and behavior change techniques. This approach allows the book to be used as a text in a course or as a self-study/reference book.

In this edition, the authors cover financial stress and expand their section on sleep. The book is accompanied by online MP3 files of guided relaxation techniques and downloadable worksheets. In addition, worksheets and thoughts for reflection boxes help users determine their own level of stress and apply effective stress management techniques.