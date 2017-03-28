Practical Stress Management
7th Edition
A Comprehensive Workbook
Description
Practical Stress Management: A Comprehensive Workbook, Seventh Edition, is a focused, personal, worksheet-based text that combines theory and principles with hands-on exercises to help readers manage the negative impact of stress in life.
As a practical tool for recognizing and preventing stress, the action-oriented approach enables the student to make personal change through self-reflection and behavior change techniques. This approach allows the book to be used as a text in a course or as a self-study/reference book.
In this edition, the authors cover financial stress and expand their section on sleep. The book is accompanied by online MP3 files of guided relaxation techniques and downloadable worksheets. In addition, worksheets and thoughts for reflection boxes help users determine their own level of stress and apply effective stress management techniques.
Key Features
- Completely revised, including updated stress management techniques and references, along with further readings in each chapter
- Updated websites accompany each chapter
- Includes ten new worksheets, along with an updating of remaining worksheets
- Contains 'thoughts for reflection' boxes that highlight meditation techniques throughout the world
Readership
Undergraduate and beginning graduate students in psychology, health sciences, health education and public health courses, public health practitioners, psychologists, and individuals interested in stress management
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Understanding Stress
- Abstract
- What Is Stress?
- Contemporary Concepts of Stress in the West
- Stressors
- Effects of Stress on the Body
- Stress in the Overall Context
- Chapter Review
- Important Terms Defined
- Websites to Explore
- References and Further Reading
Chapter 2. Enhancing Awareness About Managing Stress
- Abstract
- Awareness About Managing Stress
- Acute Manifestations of Stress
- Chronic Manifestations of Stress
- Stress and Expectations
- Sense of Coherence
- Chapter Review
- Important Terms Defined
- Websites to Explore
- References and Further Reading
Chapter 3. Relaxation
- Abstract
- What Is Relaxation?
- Sleep
- Relaxation Techniques
- Yogic Breathing, or Pranayama
- Biofeedback
- Progressive Muscle Relaxation
- Autogenic Training
- Visual Imagery
- Self-Hypnosis
- Humor, Stress, and Relaxation
- Mindfulness Meditation
- Chapter Review
- Websites to Explore
- References and Further Reading
Chapter 4. Effective Communication
- Abstract
- What Is Communication?
- The Communication Process
- Assertiveness
- Behavioral Styles
- How the Personal Profile Contributes to Stress Reduction
- Chapter Review
- Important Terms Defined
- Websites to Explore
- References and Further Reading
Chapter 5. Managing Anger and Resolving Conflicts
- Abstract
- What Is Anger?
- Managing the Anger Within
- Anger and Stress: The Connection
- Dealing With an Angry Person
- Chapter Review
- Important Terms Defined
- Websites to Explore
- References and Further Reading
Chapter 6. Coping With Anxiety
- Abstract
- What Is Anxiety?
- Depression
- Coping Mechanisms
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Chapter Review
- Important Terms Defined
- Websites to Explore
- References and Further Reading
Chapter 7. Eating Behavior for Healthy Lifestyles
- Abstract
- Importance of Appropriate Eating
- Enhancing Awareness About Our Dietary Patterns
- Categories of Food Items
- Avoiding Alcohol, Smoking, and Drug Abuse
- Balanced Diet Plan for Stress Reduction and Healthful Living
- Chapter Review
- Important Terms Defined
- Websites to Explore
- References and Further Reading
Chapter 8. Regular Physical Activity and Exercise
- Abstract
- Importance of Physical Activity and Exercise
- Healthy Lifestyle
- Types of Exercise
- Initiating and Sustaining a Regular Physical Activity or Exercise Program
- Chapter Review
- Important Terms Defined
- Websites to Explore
- References and Further Reading
Chapter 9. Efficient Time Management and Sound Financial Management
- Abstract
- Importance of Time Management
- Manifestations of Poor Time Management
- Approaches to Time Management
- Sound Financial Management
- Chapter Review
- Important Terms Defined
- Websites to Explore
- References and Further Reading
Chapter 10. Implementing a Stress Reduction Plan
- Abstract
- Importance of Implementing a Plan
- Stages of Change
- Determining Goals, Objectives, and Targets
- Social Support
- Finding the Best Techniques That Suit Your Goals
- Toward a Stress-Free Life
- Chapter Review
- Important Terms Defined
- Websites to Explore
- References and Further Reading
Appendix 1. List of Stress Management Principles
Appendix 2. List of Reviewers
Appendix 3. Personal Assessment Log
Appendix 4. Guide to Pronunciation of Foreign Language Words
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 28th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112960
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128112953
About the Author
John Romas
Dr. John A. Romas is currently a Management and Health Consultant/ Professional Counselor. He is professor emeritus and was former department chair within the Department of Health Science, Minnesota State University, Mankato. In addition to his background and experience in health education and promotion, Dr. Romas has expertise in counseling/ clinical psychology and career development. He has worked as a public school teacher/administrator, public health administrator/ educator, state health consultant, and small business manager. He has been a well-known speaker, presenter and health consultant for health care settings, educational organizations, government, business, and industry in the areas of personal performance, stress reduction, managing change, and health promotion. He is a former Licensed Professional Counselor with the State of Minnesota Board of Behavioral Health. Currently, he lives in Las Vegas, NV with his wife Judi, a former kindergarten teacher and two Puggle canines. They have one grown daughter, a professional performer-dancer, choreographer, model, and director-producer of her own stage show in Las Vegas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Management & Health Consultant, Professional Counselor, DrJR Consulting, USA
Manoj Sharma
Manoj Sharma, MBBS, MCHES, Ph.D. is a physician by initial training and completed his Ph.D. in Preventive Medicine from the College of Public Health at The Ohio State University in 1997. He is currently a tenured Full Professor in Behavioral & Environmental Health at the Jackson State University in the School of Public Health. He has taught a variety of undergraduate and graduate courses in health behavior, health education, and health promotion in his career at eight different universities working as full-time or part-time faculty. He is a prolific researcher and as of February 2017 has published nine books, 180 peer-reviewed research articles, and over 350 other publications. He has worked on professional projects in 14 countries. His research interests are in developing and evaluating theory-based health behavior change interventions, community-based participatory research, and integrative mind-body interventions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Manoj Sharma, MBBS, MCHES, Ph.D., Professor, Behavioral & Environmental Health, Jackson State University, USA
Reviews
"This is an exceptionally well-written text with the kind of scientific backing needed when addressing concepts that can be considered 'soft science' to many." --Dr. Sarah E. Rush, Department of Health Sciences, College of Health and Behavioral Studies, James Madison University
"I appreciate the scope and focus of Practical Stress Management textbook as it specifically relates to their perspective on the positive potential of stress rather than the usual view of stress as a problem or a threat. By teaching students how to change their perspective and respond to stress creatively and confidently, it empowers them to become smarter, stronger, more committed, and more resilient." --Dr. Jerome E. Kotecki, Professor of Health Science, Department of Nutrition & Health Science, Ball State University