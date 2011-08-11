Practical Ship Hydrodynamics
2nd Edition
Description
Practical Ship Hydrodynamics, Second Edition, introduces the reader to modern ship hydrodynamics. It describes experimental and numerical methods for ship resistance and propulsion, maneuvering, seakeeping, hydrodynamic aspects of ship vibrations, and hydrodynamic options for fuel efficiency, as well as new developments in computational methods and model testing techniques relating to marine design and development.
Organized into six chapters, the book begins with an overview of problems and approaches, including the basics of modeling and full-scale testing, prediction of ship hydrodynamic performance, and viscous flow computations. It proceeds with a discussion of the marine applications of computational fluid dynamics and boundary element methods, factors affecting ship hydrodynamics, and simple design estimates of hydrodynamic quantities such as resistance and wake fraction. Seakeeping of ships is investigated with respect to issues such as maximum speed in a seaway, route optimization (routing), structural design of the ship with respect to loads in seaways, and habitation comfort and safety of people on board. Exercises and solutions, formula derivations, and texts are included to support teaching or self-studies. This book is suitable for marine engineering students in design and hydrodynamics courses, professors teaching a course in general fluid dynamics, practicing marine engineers and naval architects, and consulting marine engineers.
Key Features
- Combines otherwise disparate information on the factors affecting ship hydrodynamics into one practical, go-to resource for successful design, development and construction.
- Updated throughout to cover the developments in computational methods and modeling techniques since the first edition published more than 10 years ago.
- New chapters on hydrodynamic aspects of ship vibrations and hydrodynamic options for fuel efficiency, and increased coverage of simple design estimates of hydrodynamic quantities such as resistance and wake fraction.
- Companion site featuring exercises and solutions, formula derivations and texts: http://booksite.elsevier.com/9780080971506/
Readership
Primary: Practising marine engineers and naval architects, especially design/ hydrodynamics technical specialists; Consulting marine engineers; Academic/corporate libraries.
Secondary: Marine engineering students on design and hydrodynamics courses.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 Overview of Problems and Approaches
1.2 Model Tests – Similarity Laws
1.3 Full-Scale Trials
1.4 Numerical Approaches (Computational Fluid Dynamics)
1.5 Viscous Flow Computations
Chapter 2. Propellers
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Propeller Curves
2.3 Analysis of Propeller Flows
2.4 Cavitation
2.5 Experimental Approach
2.6 Propeller Design Procedure
2.7 Propeller-Induced Pressures
2.8 Unconventional Propellers
Chapter 3. Resistance and Propulsion
3.1 Resistance and Propulsion Concepts
3.2 Experimental Approach
3.3 Additional Resistance Under Service Conditions
3.4 Fast Ships
3.5 CFD Approaches for Steady Flow
3.6 Simple Design Approaches
3.7 Fuel-Saving Options
Chapter 4. Ship Seakeeping
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Experimental Approaches (Model and Full Scale)
4.3 Waves and Seaway
4.4 Numerical Prediction of Ship Seakeeping
4.5 Slamming
4.6 Roll Motion
Chapter 5. Vibrations
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Theory
5.3 Global Ship Hull Vibrations
5.4 Vibrations of Local Structures
5.5 Effects of Adjacent Fluids: Hydrodynamic Mass
5.6 Excitation of Vibration
5.7 Effect of Vibrations
Chapter 6. Ship Maneuvering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Simulation of Maneuvering with Known Coefficients
6.3 Experimental Approaches
6.4 Rudders
Appendix A. Boundary Element Methods
Introduction
Appendix B. Numerical Examples for BEM
Two-Dimensional Flow Around a Body in Infinite Fluid
Two-Dimensional Wave Resistance Problem
Three-Dimensional Wave Resistance Problem
Strip Method Module (Two-Dimensional)
Rankine Panel Method in the Frequency Domain
References
Index
About the Author
Volker Bertram
Senior Project Manager at Germanischer Lloyd, Germany. Formerly Project Manager at Hamburg Ship Model Basin and Professor of Ship Design at the Technical University of Hamburg, Germany.
Affiliations and Expertise
Reviews
Praise for previous edition: "Highly useful for graduate and post-graduate students, the book is also a professional reference work for naval architects and consulting engineers."--Maritime Journal
"The book combines otherwise disparate information on the factors affecting ship hydrodynamics into one practical, go-to resource. It is aimed at senior undergraduates and post graduate students. It will be useful for the practising naval architect, especially design/hydrodynamics technical specialists, and marine engineer as a reference work and as a means of updating their knowledge on how these important ship performance characteristics are, and can be, assessed."--Ship and Boat International, March/April 2012, page 48