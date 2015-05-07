Practical Reservoir Engineering and Characterization
1st Edition
Practical Reservoir Characterization expertly explains key technologies, concepts, methods, and terminology in a way that allows readers in varying roles to appreciate the resulting interpretations and contribute to building reservoir characterization models that improve resource definition and recovery even in the most complex depositional environments.
It is the perfect reference for senior reservoir engineers who want to increase their awareness of the latest in best practices, but is also ideal for team members who need to better understand their role in the characterization process. The text focuses on only the most critical areas, including modeling the reservoir unit, predicting well behavior, understanding past reservoir performance, and forecasting future reservoir performance.
The text begins with an overview of the methods required for analyzing, characterizing, and developing real reservoirs, then explains the different methodologies and the types and sources of data required to characterize, forecast, and simulate a reservoir.
- Thoroughly explains the data gathering methods required to characterize, forecast, and simulate a reservoir
- Provides the fundamental background required to analyze, characterize, and develop real reservoirs in the most complex depositional environments
- Presents a step-by-step approach for building a one, two, or three-dimensional representation of all reservoir types
Reservoir Engineers, Production Engineer, Drilling Engineers, Exploration Geophysicists
- Dedications
- Preface
- 1. Introduction
- 1.1. Overview of Reservoir Engineering
- 1.2. Reservoir Classifications
- 1.3. General Workflow for Reservoir Characterization
- 1.4. Approach and Purpose of This Book
- Part One. Basic Reservoir Engineering Principles
- Introduction
- 2. Rock and Fluid Properties
- 2.1. Petroleum Geology
- 2.2. Rock Properties
- 2.3. Rock–Fluid Interactions
- 2.4. Types of Reservoir Fluids
- 2.5. Reservoir Fluid Properties
- 3. Basic Reservoir Engineering Calculations
- 3.1. Reservoir Volumetrics
- 3.2. Reservoir Material Balance
- 3.3. Steady-State Flow Through Porous Media
- 3.4. Transient Flow Through Porous Media
- Part Two. Reservoir Data Analysis
- Introduction
- 4. Pool History
- 4.1. Well History
- 4.2. Production History
- 5. Fluid Properties (PVT Data)
- 5.1. Fluid Property Assays and Studies
- 5.2. Analysis of a Black Oil Dataset
- 5.3. Correlations for Fluid Data
- 5.4. Sources of Error and Corrections for Black Oil Fluid Data
- 5.5. Properties of Unconventional Fluids
- 6. Pressure and Flow Test Data
- 6.1. Pressure Measurements
- 6.2. Pressure Transient Tests of Oil Wells
- 6.3. Preparation of Pool Pressure History
- 6.4. Flow Tests
- 6.5. Other Tests–Interference, Pulse, and Tracer Tests
- 7. Conventional Core Analysis–Rock Properties
- 7.1. Core Sampling and Errors
- 7.2. Conventional Core Data
- 7.3. Analyzing Conventional Core Data
- 7.4. Rock Compressibility and the Effect of Overburden Pressure
- 7.5. Formation Resistivity
- 8. Special Core Analysis—Rock–Fluid Interactions
- 8.1. Relative Permeability
- 8.2. Measurement of Relative Permeability
- 8.3. Analyzing Relative Permeability Data
- 8.4. Two-Phase Relative Permeability Correlations
- 8.5. Three-Phase Relative Permeability Correlations
- 8.6. Guidelines for Determining Endpoints
- 8.7. Capillary Pressure
- 8.8. Measurement of Capillary Pressure
- 8.9. Analyzing Capillary Pressure Data
- 9. Openhole Well Logs—Log Interpretation Basics
- 9.1. Openhole Logging
- 9.2. Types of Openhole Log
- 9.3. Basic Log Interpretation
- 9.4. Comparison of Log and Core Porosity
- 9.5. Net Pay Cutoffs
- Part Three. Reservoir Characterization
- Introduction
- 10. Reservoir Characterization Methods
- 10.1. Data Reconciliation
- 10.2. Reservoir Mapping
- 10.3. Volumetrics
- 10.4. Analysis of Well, Production, and Pressure History
- 10.5. Material Balance
- 11. The Practice of Reservoir Characterization
- 11.1. Overview of Characterization
- 11.2. Characterization Workflow
- 11.3. Reservoir Classification
- 11.4. Case Studies
- References
- Index
- No. of pages:
- 534
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 7th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128018231
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128018118
Richard Baker
Baker Hughes, Strategic Advisor Reservoir Development Services
Harvey Yarranton
Professor, Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary
Jerry Jensen
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, Schulich Chair in Geostatistics, Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary