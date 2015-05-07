Practical Reservoir Engineering and Characterization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128018118, 9780128018231

Practical Reservoir Engineering and Characterization

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Baker Harvey Yarranton Jerry Jensen
eBook ISBN: 9780128018231
Paperback ISBN: 9780128018118
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 7th May 2015
Page Count: 534
Description

Practical Reservoir Characterization expertly explains key technologies, concepts, methods, and terminology in a way that allows readers in varying roles to appreciate the resulting interpretations and contribute to building reservoir characterization models that improve resource definition and recovery even in the most complex depositional environments.

It is the perfect reference for senior reservoir engineers who want to increase their awareness of the latest in best practices, but is also ideal for team members who need to better understand their role in the characterization process. The text focuses on only the most critical areas, including modeling the reservoir unit, predicting well behavior, understanding past reservoir performance, and forecasting future reservoir performance.

The text begins with an overview of the methods required for analyzing, characterizing, and developing real reservoirs, then explains the different methodologies and the types and sources of data required to characterize, forecast, and simulate a reservoir.

Key Features

  • Thoroughly explains the data gathering methods required to characterize, forecast, and simulate a reservoir
  • Provides the fundamental background required to analyze, characterize, and develop real reservoirs in the most complex depositional environments
  • Presents a step-by-step approach for building a one, two, or three-dimensional representation of all reservoir types

Readership

Reservoir Engineers, Production Engineer, Drilling Engineers, Exploration Geophysicists

Table of Contents

  • Dedications
  • Preface
  • 1. Introduction
    • 1.1. Overview of Reservoir Engineering
    • 1.2. Reservoir Classifications
    • 1.3. General Workflow for Reservoir Characterization
    • 1.4. Approach and Purpose of This Book
  • Part One. Basic Reservoir Engineering Principles
    • Introduction
    • 2. Rock and Fluid Properties
      • 2.1. Petroleum Geology
      • 2.2. Rock Properties
      • 2.3. Rock–Fluid Interactions
      • 2.4. Types of Reservoir Fluids
      • 2.5. Reservoir Fluid Properties
    • 3. Basic Reservoir Engineering Calculations
      • 3.1. Reservoir Volumetrics
      • 3.2. Reservoir Material Balance
      • 3.3. Steady-State Flow Through Porous Media
      • 3.4. Transient Flow Through Porous Media
  • Part Two. Reservoir Data Analysis
    • Introduction
    • 4. Pool History
      • 4.1. Well History
      • 4.2. Production History
    • 5. Fluid Properties (PVT Data)
      • 5.1. Fluid Property Assays and Studies
      • 5.2. Analysis of a Black Oil Dataset
      • 5.3. Correlations for Fluid Data
      • 5.4. Sources of Error and Corrections for Black Oil Fluid Data
      • 5.5. Properties of Unconventional Fluids
    • 6. Pressure and Flow Test Data
      • 6.1. Pressure Measurements
      • 6.2. Pressure Transient Tests of Oil Wells
      • 6.3. Preparation of Pool Pressure History
      • 6.4. Flow Tests
      • 6.5. Other Tests–Interference, Pulse, and Tracer Tests
    • 7. Conventional Core Analysis–Rock Properties
      • 7.1. Core Sampling and Errors
      • 7.2. Conventional Core Data
      • 7.3. Analyzing Conventional Core Data
      • 7.4. Rock Compressibility and the Effect of Overburden Pressure
      • 7.5. Formation Resistivity
    • 8. Special Core Analysis—Rock–Fluid Interactions
      • 8.1. Relative Permeability
      • 8.2. Measurement of Relative Permeability
      • 8.3. Analyzing Relative Permeability Data
      • 8.4. Two-Phase Relative Permeability Correlations
      • 8.5. Three-Phase Relative Permeability Correlations
      • 8.6. Guidelines for Determining Endpoints
      • 8.7. Capillary Pressure
      • 8.8. Measurement of Capillary Pressure
      • 8.9. Analyzing Capillary Pressure Data
    • 9. Openhole Well Logs—Log Interpretation Basics
      • 9.1. Openhole Logging
      • 9.2. Types of Openhole Log
      • 9.3. Basic Log Interpretation
      • 9.4. Comparison of Log and Core Porosity
      • 9.5. Net Pay Cutoffs
  • Part Three. Reservoir Characterization
    • Introduction
    • 10. Reservoir Characterization Methods
      • 10.1. Data Reconciliation
      • 10.2. Reservoir Mapping
      • 10.3. Volumetrics
      • 10.4. Analysis of Well, Production, and Pressure History
      • 10.5. Material Balance
    • 11. The Practice of Reservoir Characterization
      • 11.1. Overview of Characterization
      • 11.2. Characterization Workflow
      • 11.3. Reservoir Classification
      • 11.4. Case Studies
  • References
  • Index

No. of pages:
534
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128018231
Paperback ISBN:
9780128018118

About the Author

Richard Baker

Affiliations and Expertise

Baker Hughes, Strategic Advisor Reservoir Development Services

Harvey Yarranton

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary

Jerry Jensen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, Schulich Chair in Geostatistics, Schulich School of Engineering, University of Calgary

