Practical Radiation Oncology Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323262095, 9780323263757

Practical Radiation Oncology Physics

1st Edition

A Companion to Gunderson & Tepper's Clinical Radiation Oncology

Authors: Sonja Dieterich Eric Ford Daniel Pavord Jing Zeng
eBook ISBN: 9780323263757
eBook ISBN: 9780323359078
Paperback ISBN: 9780323262095
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st August 2015
Page Count: 384
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Perfect for radiation oncologists, medical physicists, and residents in both fields, Practical Radiation Oncology Physics provides a concise and practical summary of the current practice standards in therapeutic medical physics. A companion to the fourth edition of Clinical Radiation Oncology, by Drs. Leonard Gunderson and Joel Tepper, this indispensable guide helps you ensure a current, state-of-the art clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Covers key topics such as relative and in-vivo dosimetry, imaging and clinical imaging, stereotactic body radiation therapy, and brachytherapy.
  • Describes technical aspects and patient-related aspects of current clinical practice.
  • Offers key practice guideline recommendations from professional societies throughout — including AAPM, ASTRO, ABS, ACR, IAEA, and others.
  • Includes therapeutic applications of x-rays, gamma rays, electron and charged particle beams, neutrons, and radiation from sealed radionuclide sources, plus the equipment associated with their production, use, measurement, and evaluation.
  • Features a "For the Physician" box in each chapter, which summarizes the key points with the most impact on the quality and safety of patient care.
  • Provides a user-friendly appendix with annotated compilations of all relevant recommendation documents.
  • Includes an enhanced Expert Consult eBook with open-ended questions, ideal for self-assessment and highlighting key points from each chapter. Download and search all of the text, figures, and references on any mobile device.

Table of Contents

PART I Building Blocks

1. Reference dosimetry for ionizing radiation

2. Relative dosimetry for MV beams

3. In-vivo dosimetry

4. Quality assurance and commissioning of new radiotherapy technology

5. Quality assurance of radiotherapy dose calculations

6. Immobilization techniques in radiotherapy

7. Image guidance and localization technologies for radiotherapy

8. Brachytherapy

9. Proton radiotherapy

10. Radiation safety and shielding in radiotherapy

11. Information Technology in Radiation Oncology

12. Quality and safety improvement in radiation oncology

PART II Clinical Applications

13. Simulation for radiotherapy treatment planning

14. Treatment planning quality metrics

15. The use of electrons for external beam radiotherapy

16. IMRT and VMAT

17. SRS and SBRT

18. Clinical aspects of image guidance and localization in radiotherapy

19. Respiratory motion management for external beam radiotherapy 

20. Intracavitary Brachytherapy

21. Interstitial Brachytherapy

22. Prostate seed implant

23. Intraoperative radiotherapy (IORT)

24. Special Procedures

Appendix I Resource Documents

Appendix II Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323263757
eBook ISBN:
9780323359078
Paperback ISBN:
9780323262095

About the Author

Sonja Dieterich

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of California, Davis, California

Eric Ford

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington

Daniel Pavord

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Medical Physicist, Radiation Oncology, Health Quest, Poughkeepsie, New York

Jing Zeng

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.