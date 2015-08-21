Practical Radiation Oncology Physics
1st Edition
A Companion to Gunderson & Tepper's Clinical Radiation Oncology
Description
Perfect for radiation oncologists, medical physicists, and residents in both fields, Practical Radiation Oncology Physics provides a concise and practical summary of the current practice standards in therapeutic medical physics. A companion to the fourth edition of Clinical Radiation Oncology, by Drs. Leonard Gunderson and Joel Tepper, this indispensable guide helps you ensure a current, state-of-the art clinical practice.
Key Features
- Covers key topics such as relative and in-vivo dosimetry, imaging and clinical imaging, stereotactic body radiation therapy, and brachytherapy.
- Describes technical aspects and patient-related aspects of current clinical practice.
- Offers key practice guideline recommendations from professional societies throughout — including AAPM, ASTRO, ABS, ACR, IAEA, and others.
- Includes therapeutic applications of x-rays, gamma rays, electron and charged particle beams, neutrons, and radiation from sealed radionuclide sources, plus the equipment associated with their production, use, measurement, and evaluation.
- Features a "For the Physician" box in each chapter, which summarizes the key points with the most impact on the quality and safety of patient care.
- Provides a user-friendly appendix with annotated compilations of all relevant recommendation documents.
- Includes an enhanced Expert Consult eBook with open-ended questions, ideal for self-assessment and highlighting key points from each chapter. Download and search all of the text, figures, and references on any mobile device.
Table of Contents
PART I Building Blocks
1. Reference dosimetry for ionizing radiation
2. Relative dosimetry for MV beams
3. In-vivo dosimetry
4. Quality assurance and commissioning of new radiotherapy technology
5. Quality assurance of radiotherapy dose calculations
6. Immobilization techniques in radiotherapy
7. Image guidance and localization technologies for radiotherapy
8. Brachytherapy
9. Proton radiotherapy
10. Radiation safety and shielding in radiotherapy
11. Information Technology in Radiation Oncology
12. Quality and safety improvement in radiation oncology
PART II Clinical Applications
13. Simulation for radiotherapy treatment planning
14. Treatment planning quality metrics
15. The use of electrons for external beam radiotherapy
16. IMRT and VMAT
17. SRS and SBRT
18. Clinical aspects of image guidance and localization in radiotherapy
19. Respiratory motion management for external beam radiotherapy
20. Intracavitary Brachytherapy
21. Interstitial Brachytherapy
22. Prostate seed implant
23. Intraoperative radiotherapy (IORT)
24. Special Procedures
Appendix I Resource Documents
Appendix II Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 21st August 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323263757
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359078
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323262095
About the Author
Sonja Dieterich
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of California, Davis, California
Eric Ford
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington
Daniel Pavord
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Medical Physicist, Radiation Oncology, Health Quest, Poughkeepsie, New York
Jing Zeng
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, Washington