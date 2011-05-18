Practical Pulmonary Pathology: A Diagnostic Approach - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416057703, 9781455711796

Practical Pulmonary Pathology: A Diagnostic Approach

2nd Edition

A Volume in the Pattern Recognition Series

Authors: Kevin Leslie Mark Wick
eBook ISBN: 9781455711796
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th May 2011
Page Count: 864
Table of Contents

1. Lung Anatomy

2. Optimal Processing of Diagnostic Lung Specimens

3. Computed Tomography of Diffuse Lung Diseases and Solitary Pulmonary Nodule

4. Developmental and Pediatric Lung Disease

5. Acute Lung Injury

6. Lung Infections

7. Chronic Diffuse Lung Diseases

8. Non-neoplastic Pathology of the Large and Small Airways

9. Pneumoconioses

10. Pulmonary Vasculitis and Pulmonary Hemorrhage

11. Pulmonary Hypertension

12. Pathology of Lung Transplantation

13. Neuroendocrine Neoplasms of the Lung

14. Sarcomas and Sarcomatoid Neoplasms of the Lung and Pleura

15. Pulmonary Pathology: Hematolymphoid Disorders

16. Non-neuroendocrine Carcinomas (Excluding "Sarcomatoid" Carcinoma) and Salivary Gland Analogue Tumors of the Lung

17. Metastatic Tumors in the Lung: A Practical Approach to Diagnosis

18. Pseudoneoplastic Lesions of the Lungs and Pleura

19. Benign and borderline tumors of the lungs and pleura

20. Malignant and Borderline Mesothelial Tumors of the Pleura

Appendix: Miscellaneous Distinctive Histopathologic Findings

Index

 

Description

With its award-winning, innovative approach, the new edition of Practical Pulmonary Pathology, by Kevin O. Leslie, MD and Mark R. Wick, MD, provides comprehensive, practical guidance in the accurate identification and interpretation of neoplastic and non-neoplastic diseases of the lungs. Lavishly illustrated in full color throughout, this "one-stop" resource captures key morphologic patterns for a full range of common and rare conditions and assists in the interpretation of complex diagnostic puzzles. An easily accessible format with a unique "visual index" places in-depth diagnostic guidance quickly at your fingertips—in print or online at www.expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Accurately identify all major neoplastic and non-neoplastic diseases of the lungs with this comprehensive, "one-stop" resource whose last edition was named "Medical Textbook of the Year" by the Royal Society of Medicine/Society of Authors in 2005.

  • Easily Grasp important concepts thanks to a consistent presentation of key information on each disease and disorder: etiology • pathogenesis • clinical features • pathologic features • differential diagnosis.

  • Apply practical advice and tips from world-recognized experts, including many time-saving diagnostic clues for interpreting difficult specimens.

  • Improve the accuracy and completeness of your pathology reports with relevant clinical background information and ancillary radiographs, summary tables, charts, and graphs to simplify reference and to facilitate "at-a-glance" comparison between entities.

Details

No. of pages:
864
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455711796

About the Authors

Kevin Leslie Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant and Professor of Anatomic Pathology, Mayo Graduate School of Medicine, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Mayo Clinic, Scottsdale, Arizona

Mark Wick Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Professor & Associate Director of Surgical Pathology, Director of Diagnostic Immunohistology, Division of Surgical Pathology and Cytopathology, University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, Virginia

