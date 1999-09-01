Practical Protein Crystallography
2nd Edition
Description
Designed for easy use by both beginning and experienced protein crystallographers, the second edition of Practical Protein Crystallography is an essential handbook for any scientist interested in solving a protein structure. The book includes examples of actual experiments and data, electron density maps, and computer methods. This second edition has new material covering CCP4, SHELX, cryocrystallography, MAD and automated fitting.
Key Features
- In-depth coverage of every aspect of crystallography
- Coverage of the small details that can make or break projects
- Strongly application-oriented
- Exceptionally well illustrated
- Simple and easy-to-follow robust methods
- Tutorials with actual data available on the Web
- Useful for a broad spectrum of scientists
Readership
Biophysicists and protein chemists
Table of Contents
Laboratory Techniques.
Data Collection Techniques.
Computational Techniques.
Xtal View Tutorials.
Protein Crystallography Cookbook.
Cryocrystallography.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 477
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 1st September 1999
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539409
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124860520
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301553
About the Author
Duncan McRee
Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.
Reviews
Praise for the First Edition
"The author has done an excellent job in presenting his personal experience in this field. He writes in a casual style which makes reading easy ... As a manual, the book is highly useful and should be on the shelf in every protein crystallography laboratory." --STRUCTURE