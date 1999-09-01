Practical Protein Crystallography - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124860520, 9780080539409

Practical Protein Crystallography

2nd Edition

Authors: Duncan McRee
eBook ISBN: 9780080539409
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124860520
Paperback ISBN: 9781493301553
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 1999
Page Count: 477
Description

Designed for easy use by both beginning and experienced protein crystallographers, the second edition of Practical Protein Crystallography is an essential handbook for any scientist interested in solving a protein structure. The book includes examples of actual experiments and data, electron density maps, and computer methods. This second edition has new material covering CCP4, SHELX, cryocrystallography, MAD and automated fitting.

Key Features

  • In-depth coverage of every aspect of crystallography
  • Coverage of the small details that can make or break projects
  • Strongly application-oriented
  • Exceptionally well illustrated
  • Simple and easy-to-follow robust methods
  • Tutorials with actual data available on the Web
  • Useful for a broad spectrum of scientists

Readership

Biophysicists and protein chemists

Table of Contents

Laboratory Techniques.
Data Collection Techniques.
Computational Techniques.
Xtal View Tutorials.
Protein Crystallography Cookbook.
Cryocrystallography.

Details

No. of pages:
477
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080539409
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124860520
Paperback ISBN:
9781493301553

About the Author

Duncan McRee

Affiliations and Expertise

Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

Reviews

Praise for the First Edition
"The author has done an excellent job in presenting his personal experience in this field. He writes in a casual style which makes reading easy ... As a manual, the book is highly useful and should be on the shelf in every protein crystallography laboratory." --STRUCTURE

Ratings and Reviews

