Practical Protein Crystallography
1st Edition
Description
Designed for easy use by both new and experienced protein crystallographers, this much-needed book is for anyone interested in solving protein structures by the method of crystallography. It contains many examples ofactual experiments and data, including electron density maps. Computer methods and computer code samples are presented. Practical Protein Crystallography is loaded with new information on area detectors, synchrotron radiation techniques, and the latest computer methods, and features the XtalView software system. Graduate students and teachers in physical biochemistry and pharmaceutical researchers will find this text a timely and convenient aid.
Readership
Graduate students, professors, and researchers in computational crystallography, biochemistry, molecular biology, biophysics, and medicinal chemistry.
Table of Contents
(Chapter Headings): Laboratory Techniques. Data Collection Techniques. Computational Techniques.Protein Crystallography Cookbook. Appendixes. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 15th November 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138888
About the Author
Duncan McRee
Affiliations and Expertise
Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.
Reviews
@qu:The author has done and excellent job in presenting his personal experience in this field. He writes in a casual style which make reading easy. As a manual, the book is highly useful and should be on the shelf in every protein crystallography laboratory @source:--STRUCTURE