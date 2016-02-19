Practical Protein Crystallography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124860506, 9780323138888

Practical Protein Crystallography

1st Edition

Authors: Duncan McRee
eBook ISBN: 9780323138888
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th November 1993
Page Count: 386
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Designed for easy use by both new and experienced protein crystallographers, this much-needed book is for anyone interested in solving protein structures by the method of crystallography. It contains many examples ofactual experiments and data, including electron density maps. Computer methods and computer code samples are presented. Practical Protein Crystallography is loaded with new information on area detectors, synchrotron radiation techniques, and the latest computer methods, and features the XtalView software system. Graduate students and teachers in physical biochemistry and pharmaceutical researchers will find this text a timely and convenient aid.

Readership

Graduate students, professors, and researchers in computational crystallography, biochemistry, molecular biology, biophysics, and medicinal chemistry.

Table of Contents

(Chapter Headings): Laboratory Techniques. Data Collection Techniques. Computational Techniques.Protein Crystallography Cookbook. Appendixes. Index

Details

No. of pages:
386
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138888

About the Author

Duncan McRee

Affiliations and Expertise

Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation, La Jolla, California, U.S.A.

Reviews

@qu:The author has done and excellent job in presenting his personal experience in this field. He writes in a casual style which make reading easy. As a manual, the book is highly useful and should be on the shelf in every protein crystallography laboratory @source:--STRUCTURE

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.