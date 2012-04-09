Practical Process Research and Development
2nd Edition
A guide for Organic Chemists
Description
Designed to provide a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to organic process research and development in the pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and agricultural chemical industries, this book describes the steps taken, following synthesis and evaluation, to bring key compounds to market in a cost-effective manner. It describes hands-on, step-by-step, approaches to solving process development problems, including route, reagent, and solvent selection; optimising catalytic reactions; chiral syntheses; and "green chemistry."
Second Edition highlights:
• Reflects the current thinking in chemical process R&D for small molecules
• Retains similar structure and orientation to the first edition.
• Contains approx. 85% new material
• Primarily new examples (work-up and prospective considerations for pilot plant and manufacturing scale-up)
• Some new/expanded topics (e.g. green chemistry, genotoxins, enzymatic processes)
• Replaces the first edition, although the first edition contains useful older examples that readers may refer to
Key Features
- Provides insights into generating rugged, practical, cost-effective processes for the chemical preparation of "small molecules"
- Breaks down process optimization into route, reagent and solvent selection, development of reaction conditions, workup, crystallizations and more
- Presents guidelines for implementing and troubleshooting processes
Readership
Industrial (primarily organic) chemists, and academicians (particularly those involved in a growing number of start-up companies) and students who need insight into industrial process R&D.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
I Introduction
II Equipment Considerations on Scale
III Operations Preferred on Scale
IV Patent Considerations
V Summary and Perspective
Chapter 2. Process Safety
I Introduction
II Repercussions of Using Compounds Regarded as Environmental Hazards
III Toxicological Hazards of Compounds
IV Controlling Chemical Reaction Hazards
V Perspective on SAFETY
Chapter 3. Route Selection
I Introduction
II Green Chemistry Considerations
III Biotransformations
IV Sleuthing to Determine Routes used to Make Drugs
V COG Estimates
VI Summary and Perspective
Chapter 4. Reagent Selection
I Introduction
II Biocatalysis
III Strong Bases
IV Phase-Transfer Catalysis
V Peptide Coupling
VI Oxidations
VII Reductions
VIII Treatments to Remove a Boc Group
Chapter 5. Solvent Selection
I Introduction
II Using Azeotropes to Select Solvents
III Choosing Solvents to Increase Reaction Rates and Minimize Impurities
IV Impurities in Solvents and Reactions of Solvents
V Water as Solvent
VI Solvent Substitutions
VII Solvent-Free Processes
VIII Summary and Perspective
Chapter 6. Effects of Water
I Introduction
II Detecting and Quantitating Water
III Removing Water from Routine Organic Processing
IV Where to Monitor and Control Water
V Operations to Remove or Consume Water
VI Operations Where Water can be Crucial
VII Perspective
Chapter 7. In-Process Assays, In-Process Controls, and Specifications
I Introduction
II Understanding Critical Details Behind In-Process Assays
III Benefits of In-Process Assays In Optimizing Processes
IV In-Process Controls
V Specifications
VI Process Analytical Technology
VII Summary and Perspective
Chapter 8. Practical Considerations for Scale-Up
I Introduction
II SAFETY: Inert Atmospheres Reduce Risks
III Temperature Control
IV Heterogeneous Processing and Considerations for Agitation
V Additions and Mixing Considerations
VI Solvent Considerations
VII Simple Procedures
VIII Impact of IPCs on Processing
IX Consider the Volatility of Reaction Components, and Use of Pressure
X Practical Considerations for Efficient Workups and Isolations
XI Additional Considerations for Kilo Lab Operations
XII Summary and Perspective
Chapter 9. Optimizing Processes by Minimizing Impurities
I Introduction
II Benefits and Limitations of Heterogeneous Processing
III Decrease Side Products by Decreasing Degradation of Starting Materials
IV Controlling pH
V Addition Sequence, Duration of Addition, and Time Between Additions
VI Temperature Control
VII Minimizing Impurities Formed During Workup
VIII Factors Affecting Hydrogenations
IX Statistical Design of Experiments
X Reaction Kinetics
XI Alternative Addition Protocols, or Continuous Processing
XII Perspective
Chapter 10. Optimizing Organometallic Reactions
I Introduction
II Chemical Activation to Improve Reaction Conditions
III Operations to Minimize Side Reactions
IV Impact of Impurities
V Some Considerations for Heterogeneous Reactions
VI Perspective and Summary
Chapter 11. Workup
I Introduction
II Quenching Reactions
III Extractions
IV Treatment With Activated Carbon and Other Absorbents
V Filtration to Remove Impurities
VI Removing Metal Salts and Metals
VII Quenching and Working Up Biocatalytic Reactions
VIII Chromatography
IX Perspective on Workup
Chapter 12. Crystallization and Purification
I Introduction
II Slow Application of Crystallization Pressure, and Seeding
III Crystallization by Cooling
IV Crystallization by Concentrating
V Crystallization by Adding an Antisolvent
VI Reactive Crystallization
VII Handling and Isolating Water-Soluble Products
VIII Polymorphs
IX Processing Enantiomeric Crystals
X Guidelines for a Practical Crystallization
XI Perspective
Chapter 13. Final Product Form and Impurities
I Introduction
II Physicochemical Considerations in APIs and Final Form Selection
III Impurity Considerations in APIs
IV Genotoxic Impurities
V Stability of Drug Substance
VI Perspective and Summary
Chapter 14. Continuous Operations
I Introduction
II Microreactors and Small-Diameter Tubing for Scale-Up
III Continuous Operations using Tubing or Reactors of Larger Diameter
IV Summary and Perspective
Chapter 15. Refining the Process for Simplicity and Ruggedness
I Introduction
II The Importance of Mass Balances
III Documenting a Process for Technology Transfer
IV Case Studies on Refined Processes
V Summary and Perspective
Chapter 16. Process Validation and Implementation
I Introduction
II Laboratory Investigations Focused on Process Implementation
III Activities Prior to Introducing a Process to the Pilot Plant or Manufacturing Plant
IV Actions During Process Implementation
V Cleaning and Removing Water from Processing Equipment
VI Follow-Up After Process Introduction
VII Managing Outsourcing
VIII Summary and Perspective
Chapter 17. Troubleshooting
I Introduction
II Perspective
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 9th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123865380
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123865373
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301256
About the Author
Neal Anderson
Neal G. Anderson, Ph.D., has worked for over 20 years in chemical process R&D in the pharmaceutical industry. He earned a B.S. degree from the University of Illinois and a Ph.D. in medicinal chemistry from the University of Michigan and completed post-doctoral studies at McNeil Laboratories. With almost 18 years in process R&D at Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Dr. Anderson has extensive hands-on experience in the laboratory, pilot plant, and manufacturing facilities. He has made key contributions to processes for the manufacture of four major drug substances, including captopril, and has participated in 12 manufacturing start-ups and successfully introduced many processes to pilot plants. He received the Bristol-Myers Squibb President's Award and spot awards, and his final position was Principal Scientist.In 1997, Dr. Anderson established Process Solutions L.L.C., a consulting firm offering practical guidance on developing and implementing processes for bulk pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. As part of these consulting services, he presents courses on selected aspects of practical process R&D.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neal G. Anderson, Anderson's Process Solutions LLC, Jacksonville, Oregon, USA
Reviews
"This second edition text is at a more advanced level than the original, reflecting the abundant sources of information that have become available in the last ten years and the author’s reconsideration of this presentation. Anderson has worked for 30-plus years in the pharmaceutical industry. His text offers a step-by-step approach, beginning with discussion of how and why operations are carried out and then illustrating principles with examples. Coverage encompasses process safety; route, reagent, and solvent selection; effect of water; in-process assays, controls, and specifications; practical considerations for scale-up; refining the process for simplicity and ruggedness; and troubleshooting, among other topics." --Reference and Research Book News, August 2012
"I would hope that most readers of this journal are very familiar with the first edition of Neal Anderson’s excellent book on Chemical Process Research and Development and are as keen to see the second edition as I was. The good news is that the new edition is bigger (by over 100 pages), better than the original, and cheaper… The big improvement in the new edition is the layout so that the schemes are now much closer to the relevant text than before which makes reading that much easier…Overall this book is highly recommended even if you already have a copy of the original edition." --Organic Process Research and Development