Practical Process Research and Development

"... A must reference on every process chemists (both the novice and the experienced practitioner) desk. This will be required reading by all new chemists, engineers and analysts in my department." --Sean T. Nugent, Searle Research and Development

"Practical Process Research & Development is just that, practical... Especially enjoyable are author Neal G. Anderson's pithy 'tips'... Fun chemistry throughout." --CHEMICAL INNOVATION. June 2000

"The new volume by Dr. Anderson ranks with the very best on the subject covering almost all aspects of process research and development and scale up in an informative and readable manner. ...the many "Tips" given throughout the book are practical and informative and should be mandatory reading for all synthetic organic chemists, including those in research and discovery. ...could well become a standard text on the subject. Indeed, it is my recommendation that Process Chemistry departments throughout the industry buy two copies, one for themselves and one to help educate their colleagues in research/discovery. Many of the topics covered and the tips given in the book could also be of great use to anyone organizing organic chemistry practical courses for students. Perhaps the highest praise one can give this book is to say that Foreword by Barry Sharpless raises very high expectations and the book meets and at times exceed those expectations." --ORGANIC PROCESS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, Vol.4, No.5, 2000

"Following enthusiastic Forwards by Barry Sharpless and Jerry Moniot, each chapter of the book addresses commonly encountered aspects of large-scale synthesis. Drawing extensively from literature case studies for illustration, Anderson also sprinkles useful tips throughout the text, while his use of lists, tables, and charts aids in reinforcing key concepts. The text readily succeeds as a highly practical tour throughout the considerations of chemical scale-up. Newly minted chemists will find this a valuable introductory text, while veteran researchers will also glean much from Anderson's extensive experience. The book can easily be recommended as a reading for a graduate organic synthesis course. Medicinal chemists may find this trove of practical synthetic know-how quite useful in their drug discovery programs. Certainly all readers will better appreciate the challenges faced by process chemists in bringing a compound through development and commercialization." --Christopher R. Schmid, Senior Research Scientist, Lilly Research Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY, 2001, Vol. 44, No.7

"In summary, we believe that every newcomer to the exciting field of process research and development should read this book, but also experienced process chemists and even academics will find it very useful and stimulating. As the language of stock analysts and brokers is very popular today, we recommend Practical Process Research and Development, by Neal G. Anderson, as a "strong buy" because this investment will pay off very quickly." --ANGEWANDTE CHEMIE, 2001, 40, No. 7.

"...Filled with valuable insights and personal experience.... Dr. Anderson's book is indeed the best text on process development available to organic chemists. I have bought several for my group." --ADVANCED SYNTHESIS AND CATALYSIS, 2001, Oljan Repic, Director of Process R&D, Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research