Practical Process Research and Development
1st Edition
Description
This book provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to organic process research and development in the pharmaceutical, fine chemical, and agricultural chemical industries. Process R&D describes the steps taken, following synthesis and evaluation, to bring key compounds to market in a cost-effective manner. More people are being hired for work in this area as increasing numbers of drug candidates are identified through combinatorial chemistry and high-throughput screening. The book is directed to industrial (primarily organic) chemists, and academicians (particularly those involved in a growing number of start-up companies) and students who need insight into industrial process R&D. Current books do not describe hands-on, step-by-step, approaches to solving process development problems, including route, reagent, and solvent selection; optimising catalytic reactions; chiral syntheses; and "green chemistry." "Practical Process Research and Development" will be a valuable resource for researchers, managers, and graduate students.
Key Features
- Provides insights into generating rugged, practical, cost-effective processes for the chemical preparation of "small molecules"
- Breaks down process optimization into route, reagent and solvent selection, development of reaction conditions, workup, crystallizations and more
- Includes over 100 tips for rapid process development
- Presents guidelines for implementing and troubleshooting processes
Readership
Newcomers to the field as well as experienced practitioners of chemical process research and development, organic chemists, academicians, and graduate students
Table of Contents
Foreword by K. Barry Sharpless. Foreword by Jerome L. Moniot. Preface. About the Author. Approaches to Process Development. Route Selection. Reagent Selection. Solvent Selection. Running the Reaction. Effects of Water. In-Process Controls. Optimizing the Reaction by Minimizing Impurities. Optimizing Catalytic Reactions. Work-Up. Tools for Purifying the Product: Column Chromatography, Crystallization, and Reslurrying. Final Product Form and Impurity Considerations. Vessels and Mixing. Preparing for and Implementing the Scale-up Run. Troubleshooting. Chiral Syntheses. General Index. Reaction Type Index. Reagent Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 20th March 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080514482
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120594757
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781483299778
About the Author
Neal Anderson
Neal G. Anderson, Ph.D., has worked for over 20 years in chemical process R&D in the pharmaceutical industry. He earned a B.S. degree from the University of Illinois and a Ph.D. in medicinal chemistry from the University of Michigan and completed post-doctoral studies at McNeil Laboratories. With almost 18 years in process R&D at Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. in New Brunswick, New Jersey, Dr. Anderson has extensive hands-on experience in the laboratory, pilot plant, and manufacturing facilities. He has made key contributions to processes for the manufacture of four major drug substances, including captopril, and has participated in 12 manufacturing start-ups and successfully introduced many processes to pilot plants. He received the Bristol-Myers Squibb President's Award and spot awards, and his final position was Principal Scientist.In 1997, Dr. Anderson established Process Solutions L.L.C., a consulting firm offering practical guidance on developing and implementing processes for bulk pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. As part of these consulting services, he presents courses on selected aspects of practical process R&D.
Affiliations and Expertise
Neal G. Anderson, Anderson's Process Solutions LLC, Jacksonville, Oregon, USA
Reviews
"... A must reference on every process chemists (both the novice and the experienced practitioner) desk. This will be required reading by all new chemists, engineers and analysts in my department." --Sean T. Nugent, Searle Research and Development
"Practical Process Research & Development is just that, practical... Especially enjoyable are author Neal G. Anderson's pithy 'tips'... Fun chemistry throughout." --CHEMICAL INNOVATION. June 2000
"The new volume by Dr. Anderson ranks with the very best on the subject covering almost all aspects of process research and development and scale up in an informative and readable manner. ...the many "Tips" given throughout the book are practical and informative and should be mandatory reading for all synthetic organic chemists, including those in research and discovery. ...could well become a standard text on the subject. Indeed, it is my recommendation that Process Chemistry departments throughout the industry buy two copies, one for themselves and one to help educate their colleagues in research/discovery. Many of the topics covered and the tips given in the book could also be of great use to anyone organizing organic chemistry practical courses for students. Perhaps the highest praise one can give this book is to say that Foreword by Barry Sharpless raises very high expectations and the book meets and at times exceed those expectations." --ORGANIC PROCESS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, Vol.4, No.5, 2000
"Following enthusiastic Forwards by Barry Sharpless and Jerry Moniot, each chapter of the book addresses commonly encountered aspects of large-scale synthesis. Drawing extensively from literature case studies for illustration, Anderson also sprinkles useful tips throughout the text, while his use of lists, tables, and charts aids in reinforcing key concepts. The text readily succeeds as a highly practical tour throughout the considerations of chemical scale-up. Newly minted chemists will find this a valuable introductory text, while veteran researchers will also glean much from Anderson's extensive experience. The book can easily be recommended as a reading for a graduate organic synthesis course. Medicinal chemists may find this trove of practical synthetic know-how quite useful in their drug discovery programs. Certainly all readers will better appreciate the challenges faced by process chemists in bringing a compound through development and commercialization." --Christopher R. Schmid, Senior Research Scientist, Lilly Research Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY, 2001, Vol. 44, No.7
"In summary, we believe that every newcomer to the exciting field of process research and development should read this book, but also experienced process chemists and even academics will find it very useful and stimulating. As the language of stock analysts and brokers is very popular today, we recommend Practical Process Research and Development, by Neal G. Anderson, as a "strong buy" because this investment will pay off very quickly." --ANGEWANDTE CHEMIE, 2001, 40, No. 7.
"...Filled with valuable insights and personal experience.... Dr. Anderson's book is indeed the best text on process development available to organic chemists. I have bought several for my group." --ADVANCED SYNTHESIS AND CATALYSIS, 2001, Oljan Repic, Director of Process R&D, Novartis Institute for Biomedical Research