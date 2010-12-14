Practical Prehospital Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103605, 9780702048968

Practical Prehospital Care

1st Edition

The Principles and Practice of Immediate Care

Authors: Ian Greaves Keith Porter Jason Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780702048968
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 14th December 2010
Page Count: 736
About the Author

Ian Greaves

Affiliations and Expertise

Defence Consultant Advisor in Emergency Medicine; Visiting Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Teesside; Consultant in Emergency Medicine, British Army, Middlesborough, UK

Keith Porter

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Trauma Surgeon, Selly Oak Hospital, Birmingham, UK; Professor of Clinical Traumatology, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

Jason Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Royal Navy, Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, UK; Senior Lecturer in Prehospital and Emergency Medicine, Academic Department of Military Emergency Medicine, Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, UK

