Practical Prehospital Care
1st Edition
The Principles and Practice of Immediate Care
Authors: Ian Greaves Keith Porter Jason Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780702048968
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 14th December 2010
Page Count: 736
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 14th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048968
About the Author
Ian Greaves
Affiliations and Expertise
Defence Consultant Advisor in Emergency Medicine; Visiting Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Teesside; Consultant in Emergency Medicine, British Army, Middlesborough, UK
Keith Porter
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Trauma Surgeon, Selly Oak Hospital, Birmingham, UK; Professor of Clinical Traumatology, University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
Jason Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Royal Navy, Derriford Hospital, Plymouth, UK; Senior Lecturer in Prehospital and Emergency Medicine, Academic Department of Military Emergency Medicine, Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.