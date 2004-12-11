Practical Power System Protection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750663977, 9780080455983

Practical Power System Protection

1st Edition

Authors: Leslie Hewitson Mark Brown Ramesh Balakrishnan
eBook ISBN: 9780080455983
Paperback ISBN: 9780750663977
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 11th December 2004
Page Count: 288
Description

Plant operators, electricians, field technicians and engineers will gain a practical understanding of the role and workings of power system protection systems from this work. An understanding of power systems and their optimized management will increase plant efficiency and performance as well as increasing safety levels. This book provides both the underpinning knowledge and basic calculations needed to understand, specify, use and maintain power protection systems, and the practical techniques required on a daily basis.

After studying this book you will have an excellent knowledge of the principles of protection. You will also have a better understanding of the possible problems likely to arise in day-to-day work with power protection systems.

Key areas of knowledge and expertise developed will include:

  • Fundamentals of electrical power protection and applications
  • Different fault types
  • Perform simple fault and design calculations
  • Practical knowledge of protection system components
  • Apply relay settings
  • Improve the safety of your site with the knowledge gained

Key Features

  • Increase plant efficiency, performance and safety levels by developing your understanding of power system protection
  • Gain a practical knowledge of the engineering challenges of power system protection: fault types, component types, relay settings, etc.
  • Coverage includes both the fundamentals and the basic fault and design calculations needed to specify, use and maintain power protection systems

Readership

Professional engineers, Specialist students, Electrical Engineers, Project Engineers, Design Engineers, Instrumentation and Design Engineers, Electrical Technicians, Field Technicians, Electricians, Plant Operators

Table of Contents

Need for Protection, Fault Types and Effects, Simple Calculation of Short Circuit Currents, System Grounding, Fuses, Relays, Instrument Transformers, Circuit Breakers, Tripping Batteries, Co-ordination by Time Grading, Low Voltage Networks, Mine Underground Distribution Protection, Principles of Unit Protection, Feeder Protection Cable Feeders and Overhead Lines, Transformer Protection, Switchgear (Busbar) Protection, Motor Protection Relays, Generator Protection, Advantages of Unit Protection, Management of Protection

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080455983
Paperback ISBN:
9780750663977

About the Author

Leslie Hewitson

Affiliations and Expertise

PSP Training, South Africa

Mark Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

He is currently the Executive Officer of the Sports Medicine Australia Queensland Branch, and also holds adjunct academic positions as Associate Professor in the Griffith Health Institute at Griffith University and Assistant Professor of Physiotherapy in the School of Health Sciences and Medicine at Bond University.

His previous positions include the Executive Director of the Australian Physiotherapy Association New South Wales Branch and the Director of Physiotherapy for the Sydney 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Mark’s international sports event experience as a Sports Physiotherapist also includes the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games and the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games, as well as numerous other national and international events.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Staff Engineer, IDC Technologies, Perth, Australia.

Ramesh Balakrishnan

Affiliations and Expertise

Ramesh and Associates, Perth, Australia

Reviews

“... provides engineers, field technicians, electricians, and plant operators a better understanding of power system protection systems, and as such could be used for company onsite training as well as individual learning ... it is an outstanding resource for obtaining a quick overview of the basic fundamentals of protection systems commonly used in mainly low and medium voltage power systems.” — IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine, 2006

