Practical Power System and Protective Relays Commissioning
1st Edition
Description
Practical Power System and Protective Relays Commissioning is a unique collection of the most important developments in the field of power system setup. It includes simple explanations and cost affordable models for operating engineers. The book explains the theory of power system components in a simple, clear method that also shows how to apply different commissioning tests for different protective relays. The book discusses scheduling for substation commissioning and how to manage available resources to efficiently complete projects on budget and with optimal use of resources.
Key Features
- Explains the theory of power system components and how to set the different types of relays
- Discusses the time schedule for substation commissioning and how to manage available resources and cost implications
- Details worked examples and illustrates best practices
Readership
Professional Electrical Commissioning Engineers, commissioning Technicians, High Voltage Engineers and Technicians, Power station Engineers, Protection and control System engineers, Relay setting Engineers, Electrical power Design Engineers, substation engineers, substation project managers, 3rd and 4th year university students in electrical power.
Table of Contents
1. Power System Elements
2. Substations
3. Introduction to testing and commissioning of power system
4. Generators and Motors theory and testing
5. Power Transformers theory testing and commissioning
6. Transmission Lines theory testing and commissioning
7. Circuit Breakers theory testing and commissioning
8. Air Insulated System Substation theory and testing
9. Surge Arresters theory testing and commissioning
10. Traditional and Electronic current transformers theory testing and commissioning
11. Traditional and Electronic voltage transformer theory testing and commissioning
12. Disconnecting Switches and Earthing Switches theory testing and commissioning
13. Fault Recorders in substations and power stations
14. GIS Substation theory testing and commissioning
15. Batteries theory testing and commissioning
16. Fault Calculations
17. Introduction to IEC 61850 Protocol used in protective relays communication
18. Protection Relays Theory and Applications
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Design of Protective Relaying Systems
18.3 History of relays
18.4 Substation automation
18.5 Overcurrent Protections
18.6 Distance Protection
18.7 Generator Protections
18.8 Motor Protections
18.9 Switchgear (busbar) Protection
18.10 Unit Protections
18.11 Backup Protections
18.12 Transformer Protections
19. Protection Relays Settings
19.1 Overcurrent Protection Setting
19.2 Feeder Backup Overcurrent Protections Setting
19.3 Feeder Unit Differential Protection Setting
19.4 Distance Protection Setting
19.5 Transformer Protection Setting
19.6 Generator Protection Setting
19.7 Switchgear (busbar) Protection&B.F Protection Setting
19.8 Motor Protection Setting
20. Protection Relays Commissioning
20.1 Protective Relays Testing and Commissioning
20.2 Overcurrent Protections Testing and Commissioning
20.3 Distance Protection Testing and Commissioning
20.4 Unit Protections Testing and Commissioning
20.5 Transformer Protections Testing and Commissioning
20.6 Switchgear (busbar) Protection Testing and Commissioning
20.7 Synchronising Relay Testing and Commissioning
20.8 Out of Step Relay Testing and Commissioning
21. A guided practical values of some test results collected from actual power system testing at site
22. Final substation primary and energisation and loading tests
23. Substation Testing and commissioning time schedules and resources management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 11th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128173121
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128168585
About the Author
Omar Salah Atwa
Dr Atwa Holds B. Sc. in Electrical Power & Equipments Engineering and M. Sc. in Digital Distance Protection. He is a Power system protection and control consultant and has 28 year’s hands-on experience working in Power Stations and Substation construction, testing and commissioning Power system protection and control consultant Worked in the following Countries; Egypt, Saudi, UAE, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, Ireland, UK and Australia with multinational companies: ABB UK, Motmacdonald Consultant UAE, GHD Consultant Australia, Siemens-Westinghouse Saudi, Toshiba Company in Saudi.
Affiliations and Expertise
Electrical Power System Protection Engineer and Consultant