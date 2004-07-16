Practical Power Distribution for Industry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750663960, 9780080480091

Practical Power Distribution for Industry

1st Edition

Authors: Jan De Kock Cobus Strauss
eBook ISBN: 9780080480091
Paperback ISBN: 9780750663960
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 16th July 2004
Page Count: 192
Description

The book provides technical know-how not covered by most universities and colleges in a subject that is central to the roles of many electrical engineers in industry, focusing on switchgear, power cables, power factor correction, and network studies.

Key Features

  • Learn how to install and maintain electrical power equipment in industrial settings
  • Select and specify the right power system at the right price
  • Provides the practical essentials for reliable operation of industrial electrical networks - covering switchgear, cabling and power correction factors

Readership

Table of Contents

Introduction & Definitions, Fundamentals of Power Distribution, Short-circuit current calculations, Medium Voltage Switchgear, Power Cables, Transformers, Compensation and Power Factor Correction, Grounding, Overview of Computer Simulation Software, Latest Developments in Technology

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080480091
Paperback ISBN:
9780750663960

About the Author

Jan De Kock

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Electrical Engineering, University of Potchefstroom, South Africa

Cobus Strauss

Cobus Strauss has worked as a professional project engineer for the past fifteen years mainly in the mining and petrochemical industries. He currently consults to a wide variety of clients in the mining industry and has a particular interest in substation automation as a result of his work in automating the electrical networks of a number of large companies. He has lectured for IDC Technologies in Australia, South Africa and New Zealand.

Affiliations and Expertise

SKM Engineers, Perth, Australia

Reviews

"The book provides concise technical details, accompanied by well-written text...readers will gain practical technical know-how for becoming knowledgeable in some of the critical factors important in selecting switchgear, power cables, power transformers, power factor correction, and calculating short-circuit currents...this book does gives the reader an excellent overview of the more practical aspects of some medium voltage power distribution components in an electrical system." - IEEE Electrical Insulation Magazine

Ratings and Reviews

