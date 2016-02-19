Practical Peripheral Arterial Thrombolysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750607575, 9781483291963

Practical Peripheral Arterial Thrombolysis

1st Edition

Editors: J.J. Earnshaw
eBook ISBN: 9781483291963
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 11th July 1994
Page Count: 216
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
216
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483291963

About the Editor

J.J. Earnshaw

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.