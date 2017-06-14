Practical Pediatric Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America , Volume 55-4

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Practical Pediatric Imaging, and is edited by Dr. Edward Lee. Articles will include: Practical Imaging Approach to Traumatic Brain Injuries in Children; Pediatric Thoracic Normal Variants: What Should Radiologists Need to Know?; Respiratory Distress in Neonates: Underlying Etiologies and Imaging Assessment; Child with Cough and Fever: Up to Date Imaging Evaluation and Management; Thoracic Neoplasms in Children: Contemporary Perspectives and Imaging Assessment; Cardiovascular Malformations in Children: Current Indications, Techniques, and Imaging Findings; Neonatal Gastrointestinal Emergencies: Step-by-Step Approach; Pediatric Abdominal Neoplasms: An Overview and Update; Musculoskeletal Traumatic Injuries in Children: Characteristic Imaging Findings; Practical Imaging Evaluation of Foreign Bodies in Children: What Is New?; Syndromic Disorders Associated with Pediatric Tumors: Spectrum of Diseases and Imaging Findings; Practical Indication-Based Pediatric Nuclear Medicine Studies: Update and Review; and more!