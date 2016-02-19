Practical Parallel Programming - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120828104, 9780080916453

Practical Parallel Programming

1st Edition

Authors: Barr Bauer
eBook ISBN: 9780080916453
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120828104
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th February 1992
Page Count: 455
Description

This is the book that will teach programmers to write faster, more efficient code for parallel processors. The reader is introduced to a vast array of procedures and paradigms on which actual coding may be based. Examples and real-life simulations using these devices are presented in C and FORTRAN.

Table of Contents

Background: Parallel Paradigms. The Hardware and Operating System Environment. Pre-Power Language Parallel Programming. Application of Parallel Primitives to Real Problems. IRIS Power-Language Prelude: Data Dependence. Parallelization of Loops. The IRIS Power Languages: Power Fortran Essentials. Power Fortran Toolbox. Performance Issues. Managing Fortran Data Dependence. Advanced Features of Power Fortran. IRIS Power C Performance Issue. Power Language Analyzers: Power Fortran Accelerator Essentials. Power Fortran Accelerator Toolbox. PFA Advanced Features and Optimizations. PCA Basics. PCA Toolbox. PCA Advanced Features and Optimizations. Parallel Program Development. Problems in Practical Parallelization Strategies. Chapter References. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
455
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080916453
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120828104

About the Author

Barr Bauer

Ratings and Reviews

