Practical Paediatric Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407004085, 9781483141565

Practical Paediatric Nutrition

1st Edition

Authors: E. M. E. Poskitt
eBook ISBN: 9781483141565
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th July 1988
Page Count: 308
Description

Practical Paediatric Nutrition deals with conventional children's nutrition in a clinical or community setting. The book reviews nutritional assessment using three complementary methods, namely, clinical nutritional assessment (symptoms: physical wasting, rickets), anthropometric assessment (manifestations: abnormal measurements, skinfold thickness), and biochemical assessment (analysis: hematology, urine). The text also addresses nutrition in pregnancy and its effects on the fetus. The book notes that selected food supplementation has negligible effects in the mean fetal weight of malnourished populations compared with well-nourished populations. Placental insufficiency can also lead to fetal malnutrition. The text discusses breast feeding, cow's milk formulas, soya-based formulas, and "follow-on formulas." For low birth weight infants, the choice of feeds are the infants' own mothers' milk, expressed or banked; other banked breast milk; fortified human milk (own mother's or banked); standard infant formula; or preterm infant formula. The book also explores the problem of weaning and failure to gain height or weight at the expected rates. The book is helpful for pediatricians, obstetricians, gynecologists, nurses, practitioners in general medicine, and administrators of public health services.

Table of Contents


1 Clinical Nutritional Assessment

2 Nutrition in Pregnancy and its Effects on the Fetus

3 Breast Feeding

4 Formula Feeding

5 Low-Birthweight Infants

6 Weaning

7 Failure to Thrive

8 Protein-Energy Malnutrition

9 Mineral Deficiencies

10 Vitamin Deficiencies

11 Problems of Vegetarian and Unusual Diets

12 Nutrition and the Teeth

13 Inborn Errors of Metabolism

14 Intolerant Reactions to Food

15 Gastrointestinal Disorders

16 Parenteral Nutrition - Intravenous Feeding (IVF)

17 Renal Problems

18 Diabetes

19 Obesity and Anorexia Nervosa

20 Adolescence

21 Children's Nutrition and Later Health

Appendix

Index

About the Author

E. M. E. Poskitt

