Practical Paediatric Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
Practical Paediatric Nutrition deals with conventional children's nutrition in a clinical or community setting. The book reviews nutritional assessment using three complementary methods, namely, clinical nutritional assessment (symptoms: physical wasting, rickets), anthropometric assessment (manifestations: abnormal measurements, skinfold thickness), and biochemical assessment (analysis: hematology, urine). The text also addresses nutrition in pregnancy and its effects on the fetus. The book notes that selected food supplementation has negligible effects in the mean fetal weight of malnourished populations compared with well-nourished populations. Placental insufficiency can also lead to fetal malnutrition. The text discusses breast feeding, cow's milk formulas, soya-based formulas, and "follow-on formulas." For low birth weight infants, the choice of feeds are the infants' own mothers' milk, expressed or banked; other banked breast milk; fortified human milk (own mother's or banked); standard infant formula; or preterm infant formula. The book also explores the problem of weaning and failure to gain height or weight at the expected rates. The book is helpful for pediatricians, obstetricians, gynecologists, nurses, practitioners in general medicine, and administrators of public health services.
Table of Contents
1 Clinical Nutritional Assessment
2 Nutrition in Pregnancy and its Effects on the Fetus
3 Breast Feeding
4 Formula Feeding
5 Low-Birthweight Infants
6 Weaning
7 Failure to Thrive
8 Protein-Energy Malnutrition
9 Mineral Deficiencies
10 Vitamin Deficiencies
11 Problems of Vegetarian and Unusual Diets
12 Nutrition and the Teeth
13 Inborn Errors of Metabolism
14 Intolerant Reactions to Food
15 Gastrointestinal Disorders
16 Parenteral Nutrition - Intravenous Feeding (IVF)
17 Renal Problems
18 Diabetes
19 Obesity and Anorexia Nervosa
20 Adolescence
21 Children's Nutrition and Later Health
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 6th July 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483141565