Practical Oscillator Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750631020, 9780080539386

Practical Oscillator Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: Irving Gottlieb
eBook ISBN: 9780080539386
Paperback ISBN: 9780750631020
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 4th June 1997
Page Count: 292
Description

Oscillators have traditionally been described in books for specialist needs and as such have suffered from being inaccessible to the practitioner. This book takes a practical approach and provides much-needed insights into the design of oscillators, the servicing of systems heavily dependent upon them and the tailoring of practical oscillators to specific demands. To this end maths and formulae are kept to a minimum and only used where appropriate to an understanding of the theory.

Once grasped, the theory of the general oscillator is easily put into practical use in actual oscillators. The final two chapters present a collection of oscillators from which the practising engineer or the hobbyist can obtain useful guidance for many kinds of projects.

Irving Gottlieb is a leading author of many books for practising engineers, technicians and students of electronic and electrical engineering.

Key Features

  • First Newnes title by this best-selling author
  • Clarity and crispness in an often obscure field

Readership

Technician engineers; circuit designers; electronic engineering students at FE level; hobbyists; RF enthusiasts

Table of Contents

Frequency-determining elements of oscillators
Active devices of oscillators
Theory of oscillators
Practical oscillators
Focusing on solid-state oscillators
Special oscillator topics

About the Author

Irving Gottlieb

Reviews

"The approach used in this book is aimed to bring together theory and hardware with the minimal difficulty. Maths and formulae are kept to a minimum and only used where appropriate to understand a theory." --Booknews

"This book takes a practical approach and provides much-needed insight into the design of oscillators, the servicing of systems heavily dependent on them and the tailoring of practical oscillators to demand." --Elektor Electronics

Ratings and Reviews

