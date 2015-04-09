Practical Orthopedic Pathology: A Diagnostic Approach
1st Edition
A Volume in the Pattern Recognition Series
Table of Contents
SECTION I: The Basics
Chapter 1: Normal Bone Anatomy
Chapter 2: Patterns in Radiology
Chapter 3: Clinical Patterns in Orthopedic Disease
Chapter 4: Patterns of Diagnostic Evaluation
SECTION II: Lesions Characterized Primarily by Osteoid Matrix Production
Chapter 5: Lesions Characterized by Osteoid Deposition and Non-Aggressive Radiology
Chapter 6: Lesions Characterized by Osteoid Deposition and Aggressive Radiology Located Within Bone
Chapter 7: Lesions Characterized by Osteoid Deposition and Non-Aggressive Radiology Located on Bone Surface
Chapter 8: Juxtacortical Lesions
SECTION III: Lesions Characterized Primarily by Cartilage Matrix Production
Chapter 9: Lesion Characterized by Cartilage Deposition and Non-Aggressive/Intermediate Radiology
Chapter 10: Lesions Characterized by Cartilage Deposition and Aggressive Radiology
SECTION IV: Other Lesions
Chapter 11: Lesions Characterized by Large Numbers of Giant Cells Replacing Trabecular Bone
Chapter 12: Lesions Characterized by a Fibrous, Spindle Cell Proliferation Replacing Trabecular Bone
Chapter 13: Vascular Tumors of Bone
Chapter 14: Lesions Characterized by Permeation of Cells Through Trabecular Bone With or Without Bone Destruction
Chapter 15: Cystic Lesions in Bone
Chapter 16: "Soft Tissue" Tumors of Bone, Avascular Necrosis and Bone Infarct, and Paget Disease
Chapter 17: Metastasis to Bone
Chapter 18: Notochordal and Related Lesions
SECTION V: Lesions of Joints/Synovium
Chapter 19: Degenerative Joint Disease
Chapter 20: Crystal Arthropathies
Chapter 21: Joint-Associated Lesions
Description
Apply a systematic pattern recognition approach to achieve more accurate diagnoses of both neoplastic and non-neoplastic diseases of the musculoskeletal system. Andrea Deyrup, MD, PhD and Gene P. Siegal, MD, PhD use a practical, pattern-based organization that helps you efficiently and confidently evaluate even the most challenging histologic specimens.
Key Features
- Compare specimens to commonly seen patterns, categorize them accordingly, and turn directly to in-depth diagnostic guidance using the unique, pattern-based Visual Index at the beginning of the book. Includes guidance on both pathologic and radiologic diagnostic patterns.
- Assess key pathologic and clinical aspects of neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions with 800 high-quality, full-color images that help you evaluate and interpret both common and rare diseases.
- Find complete coverage of the musculoskeletal system from Normal Bone Anatomy through discussions of all major classifications of disease, both neoplastic and non-neoplastic.
- Progress logically from the histologic pattern, through the appropriate workup, around the pitfalls, and to the best diagnosis.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 9th April 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455738281
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339117
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416057680
About the Authors
Andrea Deyrup Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA
Gene Siegal Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Vice-Chair, Robert W. Mowry Endowed Professor of Pathology, Professor of Surgery, and Cell, Developmental, and Integrative Biology, Director, Division of Anatomic Pathology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA