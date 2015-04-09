Practical Orthopedic Pathology: A Diagnostic Approach - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416057680, 9781455738281

Practical Orthopedic Pathology: A Diagnostic Approach

1st Edition

A Volume in the Pattern Recognition Series

Authors: Andrea Deyrup Gene Siegal
eBook ISBN: 9781455738281
eBook ISBN: 9780323339117
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416057680
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th April 2015
Page Count: 400
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: The Basics

Chapter 1: Normal Bone Anatomy

Chapter 2: Patterns in Radiology

Chapter 3: Clinical Patterns in Orthopedic Disease

Chapter 4: Patterns of Diagnostic Evaluation

SECTION II: Lesions Characterized Primarily by Osteoid Matrix Production

Chapter 5: Lesions Characterized by Osteoid Deposition and Non-Aggressive Radiology

Chapter 6: Lesions Characterized by Osteoid Deposition and Aggressive Radiology Located Within Bone

Chapter 7: Lesions Characterized by Osteoid Deposition and Non-Aggressive Radiology Located on Bone Surface

Chapter 8: Juxtacortical Lesions

SECTION III: Lesions Characterized Primarily by Cartilage Matrix Production

Chapter 9: Lesion Characterized by Cartilage Deposition and Non-Aggressive/Intermediate Radiology

Chapter 10: Lesions Characterized by Cartilage Deposition and Aggressive Radiology

SECTION IV: Other Lesions

Chapter 11: Lesions Characterized by Large Numbers of Giant Cells Replacing Trabecular Bone

Chapter 12: Lesions Characterized by a Fibrous, Spindle Cell Proliferation Replacing Trabecular Bone

Chapter 13: Vascular Tumors of Bone

Chapter 14: Lesions Characterized by Permeation of Cells Through Trabecular Bone With or Without Bone Destruction

Chapter 15: Cystic Lesions in Bone

Chapter 16: "Soft Tissue" Tumors of Bone, Avascular Necrosis and Bone Infarct, and Paget Disease

Chapter 17: Metastasis to Bone

Chapter 18: Notochordal and Related Lesions

SECTION V: Lesions of Joints/Synovium

Chapter 19: Degenerative Joint Disease

Chapter 20: Crystal Arthropathies

Chapter 21: Joint-Associated Lesions

Description

Apply a systematic pattern recognition approach to achieve more accurate diagnoses of both neoplastic and non-neoplastic diseases of the musculoskeletal system. Andrea Deyrup, MD, PhD and Gene P. Siegal, MD, PhD use a practical, pattern-based organization that helps you efficiently and confidently evaluate even the most challenging histologic specimens.

Key Features

  • Compare specimens to commonly seen patterns, categorize them accordingly, and turn directly to in-depth diagnostic guidance using the unique, pattern-based Visual Index at the beginning of the book. Includes guidance on both pathologic and radiologic diagnostic patterns.
  • Assess key pathologic and clinical aspects of neoplastic and non-neoplastic conditions with 800 high-quality, full-color images that help you evaluate and interpret both common and rare diseases.
  • Find complete coverage of the musculoskeletal system from Normal Bone Anatomy through discussions of all major classifications of disease, both neoplastic and non-neoplastic.
  • Progress logically from the histologic pattern, through the appropriate workup, around the pitfalls, and to the best diagnosis.
  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455738281
eBook ISBN:
9780323339117
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416057680

About the Authors

Andrea Deyrup Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA

Gene Siegal Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Vice-Chair, Robert W. Mowry Endowed Professor of Pathology, Professor of Surgery, and Cell, Developmental, and Integrative Biology, Director, Division of Anatomic Pathology, University of Alabama at Birmingham, Birmingham, Alabama, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.