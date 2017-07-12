Practical Onshore Gas Field Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128130223, 9780128130230

Practical Onshore Gas Field Engineering

1st Edition

Authors: David Simpson
eBook ISBN: 9780128130230
Paperback ISBN: 9780128130223
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 12th July 2017
Page Count: 680
Description

Practical Onshore Gas Field Engineering delivers the necessary framework to help engineers understand the needs of the reservoir, including sections on early transmission and during the life of the well. Written from a reservoir perspective, this reference includes methods and equipment from gas reservoirs, covering the gathering stage at the gas facility for transportation and processing. Loaded with real-world case studies and examples, the book offers a variety of different types of gas fields that demonstrate how surface systems can work through each scenario. Users will gain an increased understanding of today’s gas system aspects, along with tactics on how to optimize bottom line revenue.

As reservoir and production engineers face many challenges in getting gas from the reservoir to the final sales point, especially as a result of the shale boom, a new demand for more facility engineers now exists in the market. This book addresses new challenges in the market and brings new tactics to the forefront.

Key Features

  • Presents the full lifecycle of the gas surface facility, from reservoir to gathering and transmission
  • Helps users gain experience through case studies that explain successes and failures on a variety of gas fields, including unconventional and shale
  • Teaches how the surface gas facility system and equipment work individually, and as an integrated system

Readership

Reservoir engineers; completion engineers; facilities engineers; natural gas plant managers

Table of Contents

  1. Reservoirs
    2. Wellbore Construction (Drilling and Completions)
    3. Well Dynamics
    4. Surface Engineering Concepts
    5. Wellsite Equipment
    6. Gathering Systems
    7. Water Collection and Disposal
    8. Gas Compression
    9. Plant Processes
    10. Integration of Concept

About the Author

David Simpson

David Simpson is currently the Principal Engineer and Owner of MuleShoe Engineering. His role involves providing engineering consulting services for the oil and gas industry focused on artificial lift, coalbed methane, and facility design. He has authored numerous journal articles, earned three patents, and is active in SPE, ASME, NACE, and NSPE. He is also an independent instructor teaching unconventional upstream operations and unconventional upstream operations engineering for practicing oil and gas engineers. David earned a BSc in industrial management from the University of Arkansas, a MSc in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado, and is a registered professional engineer in Colorado and New Mexico.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Engineer and Owner, MuleShoe Engineering

