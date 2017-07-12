Practical Onshore Gas Field Engineering delivers the necessary framework to help engineers understand the needs of the reservoir, including sections on early transmission and during the life of the well. Written from a reservoir perspective, this reference includes methods and equipment from gas reservoirs, covering the gathering stage at the gas facility for transportation and processing. Loaded with real-world case studies and examples, the book offers a variety of different types of gas fields that demonstrate how surface systems can work through each scenario. Users will gain an increased understanding of today’s gas system aspects, along with tactics on how to optimize bottom line revenue.

As reservoir and production engineers face many challenges in getting gas from the reservoir to the final sales point, especially as a result of the shale boom, a new demand for more facility engineers now exists in the market. This book addresses new challenges in the market and brings new tactics to the forefront.