Practical NMR Spectroscopy Laboratory Guide: Using Bruker Spectrometers
1st Edition
Description
Practical NMR Spectroscopy Laboratory Guide is designed to provide non-expert NMR users, typically graduate students in chemistry, an introduction to various facets of practical solution-state NMR spectroscopy. Each chapter offers a series of hands-on exercises, introducing various NMR concepts and experiments and guiding the reader in running these experiments using an NMR spectrometer. The book is written for use with a Bruker NMR spectrometer running TopSpin software versions 1 or 2. This practical resource functions both as a text for instructors of a practical NMR course and also as a reference for spectrometer administrators or NMR facility directors when doing user training. This guide serves as serve as excellent, practical resource on its own or as a companion book to Timothy Claridge’s High-Resolution NMR Techniques in Organic Chemistry, 2nd Edition (Elsevier, 2009).
Key Features
- Written by experts in solution-state NMR spectroscopy
- Provides step-by-step instructions for more than 50 activities using a Bruker NMR spectrometer
- Includes detailed appendices and sample questions for lab reports
Readership
Graduate students in chemistry and related disciplines taking courses in NMR spectroscopy
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Overview
- NMR Samples Referenced in the Text
- Spectrometer Requirements
- Activities
- Reference
- Chapter 1. Basics and Spectrometer Performance Checks
- Abstract
- Overview
- Sample and Spectrometer Requirements
- Activities
- Summary
- Appendix 1.1 Standard Parameter Sets
- Appendix 1.2 Probe Tuning
- Appendix 1.3 Quinine Spectra
- Appendix 1.4 Lineshape Effects of Nonspinning Shims
- Appendix 1.5 Pulse Width Calibration with paropt
- Chapter 2. Multiple Irradiation and Multiple Pulse Experiments
- Abstract
- Overview
- Sample and Spectrometer Requirements
- Activities
- Summary
- Chapter 3. Polarization Transfer and Its Applications
- Abstract
- Overview
- Sample and Spectrometer Requirements
- Activities
- Summary
- Chapter 4. Homonuclear Correlation Experiments
- Abstract
- Overview
- Sample and Spectrometer Requirements
- Activities
- Summary
- Appendix 4.1 Using edprosol to Determine the Power Level for the TOCSY Spinlock Pulse P6
- Chapter 5. PFG (Pulsed Field Gradient) Experiments
- Abstract
- Overview
- Sample and Spectrometer Requirements
- Activities
- Summary
- Appendix 5.1 Regarding the “Phantom” Sample
- Chapter 6. Introduction to NMR of Biomolecules in H2O
- Abstract
- Overview
- Sample and Spectrometer Requirements
- Activities
- Summary
- Appendix 6.1 Mapping Shim Profiles in Gradshim
- Appendix 6.2 Presat180 Pulse Sequence
- Appendix 6.3 X-Nucleus Pulse Calibration Using the gs-mode
- Appendix 6.4 Routing for the 15N RF Channel in the 15N HSQC Experiment
- Chapter 7. Selective Experiments Using Shaped Pulses
- Abstract
- Overview
- Sample and Spectrometer Requirements
- Activities
- Summary
- Appendix 7.1 Quantitation Samples I and J Preparation
- Chapter 8. Diffusion Measurements and DOSY (Diffusion Ordered SpectroscopY)
- Abstract
- Overview
- Sample and Spectrometer Requirements
- Activities
- Summary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 27th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128007198
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128006894
About the Author
John Harwood
Dr. John Simon Harwood has served as Director of the Purdue University Interdepartmental NMR Facility (PINMRF) since 2005, where he has overseen the rationalization and expansion of PINMRF such that the facility now includes two spectrometers with cryoprobes along with an 800-MHz spectrometer. He holds a DSc in Chemistry from the University of Texas at Arlington, and he’s held postdoctoral positions at University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and University of California, Berkeley. He is a former manager of the NMR Facility in the Chemistry Department, University of Georgia, and a former director of both the NMR Facilities and the Computational Facility in the Chemistry Department, University of Illinois, Chicago.
Affiliations and Expertise
Purdue University Interdepartmental NMR Facility, Department of Chemistry, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA
Huaping Mo
Dr. Huaping Mo has served as the Associate Director of the Purdue Interdepartmental NMR Facility in the Chemistry Department at Purdue University since 2005. He earned an MSc from Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences, in 1994 and a PhD from Brandeis University in 1999, where he completed studies on molecular assembly and structures. He conducted his post-doctoral research on protein structures at The Scripps Research Institute. As a researcher at Eli Lilly and Company until 2005, he focused on protein and ligand-protein interaction. His current interests are NMR method development, including methods designed for faraway water suppression and accurate NMR quantitations using either receiving efficiency or large solvent signals. He has authored or co-authored more than 40 publications in peered-reviewed scientific journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Purdue University Interdepartmental NMR Facility, Department of Chemistry, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA