Practical MR Imaging in the Head and Neck, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455746996, 9781455749775

Practical MR Imaging in the Head and Neck, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 20-3

1st Edition

Authors: Laurie Loevner
eBook ISBN: 9781455749775
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455746996
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th August 2012
Description

This issue reviews the state of the art of head and neck imaging, with clear reviews of the role of MRI in the diagnosis and treatment of some of the most common head and neck conditions.  Articles discuss imaging of head and neck tumors, head and neck reconstruction for cancer treatment, oral cavity carcinoma and imaging of the TMJ.  Reviews cover patterns of perineural spread, MRI applications in temporal bone pathology, MRI of brachial plexus, and imaging of the pediatric neck. Orbital pathology and optic pathways are covered, as well as paranasal sinuses, and sella and parasellar regions.

About the Authors

Laurie Loevner Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology, Otorhinolaryngology: Head and Neck Surgery, and Neurosurgery, Department of Radiology, University of Pennsylvania Medical Center Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

