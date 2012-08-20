Practical MR Imaging in the Head and Neck, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 20-3

This issue reviews the state of the art of head and neck imaging, with clear reviews of the role of MRI in the diagnosis and treatment of some of the most common head and neck conditions. Articles discuss imaging of head and neck tumors, head and neck reconstruction for cancer treatment, oral cavity carcinoma and imaging of the TMJ. Reviews cover patterns of perineural spread, MRI applications in temporal bone pathology, MRI of brachial plexus, and imaging of the pediatric neck. Orbital pathology and optic pathways are covered, as well as paranasal sinuses, and sella and parasellar regions.